2Checkout Wins Best Payments Solution in the 2020 CODiE Awards

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses, announced that it has been named winner in the Best Payments Solution category in the 2020 SIIA CODiE Awards for the third year in a row. Over the past eleven years, 2Checkout and its best-in-class solutions for digital commerce have been recognized as a winner and/or finalist several times, for the categories Best eCommerce, Best Payments, and Best Subscription Billing Solution.



The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards feature 40 business technology categories that reflect the latest industry trends, placing a spotlight on companies around the world that are producing innovative services and products from B2B software, media, and related technologies. The CODiE Awards, now in its 35th year, is the industry's premier peer-reviewed awards program that honors the most exciting and transformative products for the B2B software, education technology, information, and media industries.

The 2020 award recognizes the superior benefits of 2Checkout's Avangate all-in-one monetization platform, which makes global digital sales easier with its secure, localized buying experience, coupled with advanced commerce and subscription billing capabilities. Merchants can sell globally and accept payments seamlessly all over the world by tapping into 45 off-the-shelf payments methods, including global, as well as local options, together with advanced features and services that help improve authorization and renewal rates.

“Congratulations to this amazing group of 2020 Business Technology CODiE Award winners,” said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. “These trying times have underscored the importance of innovative technologies like never before. The products and services we honor today connect us to colleagues and customers, ensure business practices move forward, provide new insights from data, and create new jobs and market opportunities. They represent the best of high-impact, outcome-focused innovation.”

“Our focus has always been to help merchants go to market quickly across geographies and obtain revenue uplifts through advanced commerce capabilities. We do this through a modular all-in-one solution for online sales including global payments, eCommerce, and subscription billing. 2Checkout is very proud to have all three core areas recognized by the CODiEs in 2020, and especially for being named a winner for Best Payments once again,” said Erich Litch, 2Checkout's President and Chief Operating Officer.

Details on the 2020 SIIA CODiE finalist and winner products can be found at siia.net.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence.

For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About 2Checkout

2Checkout is the leading all-in-one monetization platform for global businesses. It was built to help clients drive sales growth across channels and increase market share by simplifying the complexities of modern commerce like global payments, subscription billing, merchandising, taxes, compliance, and risk, so they stay focused on innovating their products and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Get more information at www.2checkout.com

