Coronavirus - Comoros: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Experts to Comoros for COVID-19 response

Today, World Health Organization (WHO) technical experts arrived in Comoros from DRC - Kinshasa to assist the country's COVID-19 response. The expert team of epidemiologists, laboratory experts, pulmonologists, among others, will be supporting Comoran technicians in their efforts to fight the virus.
