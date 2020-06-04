Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Comoros: Assistance from World Health Organization (WHO) Technical Experts to Comoros for COVID-19 response

Today, World Health Organization (WHO) technical experts arrived in Comoros from DRC - Kinshasa to assist the country's COVID-19 response. The expert team of epidemiologists, laboratory experts, pulmonologists, among others, will be supporting Comoran technicians in their efforts to fight the virus.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.

