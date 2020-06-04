COSTCO AUTO PROGRAM EXCLUSIVE INCENTIVES ON VOLVO SUVS AND WAGONS

Volvo Limited-Time Special includes values in excess of $1,000 that is combinable with in-market Volvo incentives.

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Auto Program now provides exclusive incentives to Costco members on Volvo luxury SUVs and wagons starting at $1,250 off an eligible purchase or lease.

Among the models offered during the Volvo Limited-Time Special is the award-winning 2020 Volvo XC40. According to Costco Auto Program, operated by Affinity Auto Program, the XC40 is the most requested small premium SUV by Costco members. The Volvo XC90, also available during this limited-time event, is among the top three midsize premium SUVs that Costco members often request.

“Volvo Cars’ range of award-winning SUVs and wagons are some of the safest, technologically advanced and stylish vehicles in their category,” said Rick Bryant, Vice President of Sales Operations Volvo Car USA. “The Costco Auto Program will make them a better value for members.”

Volvo Limited-Time Special Details

Costco members who register at CostcoAuto.com/Specials and purchase or lease an eligible, new Volvo model from May 1, 2020, to June 30, 2020, can combine the following member-only incentives with current in-market Volvo incentives for which they qualify:*

$1,250 on a new 2020 XC40, XC60 or XC90

$2,000 on a new 2020 V60, V60 Cross Country, V90 or V90 Cross Country

“The Volvo Limited-Time Special is an extraordinary opportunity to receive an exclusive value on Volvo’s SUV and wagon lineup,” said Jay Maxwell, Costco Auto Program general manager. “When you combine this exclusive Costco member value with current in-market Volvo incentives, it’s an opportunity worth serious consideration.”

Costco Auto Program arranges exclusive Costco member opportunities with auto manufacturers throughout the year. These manufacturer incentives, like the Volvo Limited-Time Special, bring additional value to their Costco membership by delivering service and savings opportunities.

For more information about the Volvo Limited-Time Special or other Costco member savings opportunities, including discounts on parts, service and accessories, visit CostcoAuto.com/Specials or call 1-855-722-6272. Costco and its affiliates do not sell automobiles or negotiate individual transactions.

About Costco Auto Program

Costco Auto Program is operated by Affinity Auto Program, which has operated the program since its inception in 1989. Costco Auto Program is recognized as a leading member-focused auto-buying program in the industry. This service offers prearranged pricing and a first-class buying experience on new and select pre-owned vehicles and RVs, as well as discounts on automobile parts, service, and accessories for U.S. Costco members. In 2019, Costco members purchased more than 600,000 vehicles through the program. Costco Auto Program surveys members who use the program to ensure the service continues to meet their high expectations. More than 95 percent of members who responded to the survey gave the program high marks across three categories – value, service and overall experience.

About Costco Wholesale Corporation

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) currently operates 787 warehouses, including 547 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 100 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 26 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 13 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, two in Spain, one in Iceland, one in France and one in China. Costco also operates e-commerce websites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.

*Visit CostcoAuto.com/Volvo for full details, terms and conditions.

