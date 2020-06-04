View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Launches Tele-Health Portal Offering Virtual Appointments to Patients Around the World to Buy their Health Authority Registered Products.

/EIN News/ -- Dr. Sannabis to assist thousands of customers formulate and drop ship the best product for their ailment.



Cali, Colombia, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces that in their first week of operation Dr. Sannabis has virtually seen over 58 patients in Colombia and is ramping up to over 100 patients per week. Dr. Sannabis are licensed physicians in Colombia that believe in the power of cannabis and can recommend the right treatment to patients by knowing their clinical history and seeing them using video conferencing.

Currently in the U.S. and around the world, patients/customers are relying on sales clerks to recommend CBD and other cannabis derived products, and many times are “misdiagnosed” causing new customers to be discouraged and avoid CBD/Hemp all together. In the U.S. these products have no Health Registration and certainly not FDA Approved. Sannabis products are registered with INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority, which is recognized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) allowing them to be drop shipped to the U.S. To see the INVIMA Health Registration, click here .

Dr. Sannabis will treat patients only in English and Spanish for now. Currently they are only seeing patients in Colombia, however, soon they will be announcing service to the U.S. and other countries. At that time, they will provide a discount codes for the first 1000 customers. To make an appointment, please visit https://www.sannabis.co/dr-sannabis

Dr. Sannabis works hand in hand with the University of Cauca and 5 other doctors doing research with Sannabis through their Taller Libre Foundation (Free Workshop Foundation). https://www.tallerlibre.org/tejido-social

Sannabis and their Free Workshop Foundation have an agreement with the University of Cauca to investigate and certify their cannabis seeds for their Seed Bank, which they recently moved to be closer to the University. The University is a 180 year old institution that is a pillar in their community, http://www.unicauca.edu.co/portaleningles/about-us

Together they have already developed a Hemp Brick being used in their Bio-Home Project in consortium with a much larger International Organization. Sannabis not only assisted in developing the brick, but also helped develop the hemp brick maker several years ago. https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=1771559692859999

“I’m proud of all that we have accomplished, but this is only the beginning as we look forward to making Sannabis a household name,” stated Juan Pablo Guzman, Director of Sannabis S.A.S.

John Campo, President of View Systems, Inc. added, “we will be providing more significant updates in the coming days/weeks on our Colombia and Uruguay Operations, as well as the security side of our business that has picked up recently.”

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

Company/Media Contact: