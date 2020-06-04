Electro Rent Invests in Automotive Ethernet Testing Solutions

Solutions to fuel next generation automotive technology

The increased investment in Automotive Ethernet products has enabled Electro Rent to provide customers with some of the most advanced test equipment provided today. From Mixed-Signal Oscilloscopes used for Compliance Testing and PAM3 analysis to Waveform Generators used for Transmitter Distortion Tests and equipment for Automotive Serial Bus Monitoring and Triggering, Electro Rent provides the instruments customers need to test advanced technologies.

As car buyers continue to expect fast and reliable connectivity between their vehicle’s infotainment system and wireless devices, as well as advanced safety systems like blind-spot monitoring, emergency braking, lane change assist and adaptive cruise control, the need for automotive system development and testing must be met with the latest test equipment technology.



“The challenge for today’s designers and engineers is integrating different systems, so they work well together. With this new investment, we’re pleased to be able to offer our customers a greater range of solutions for testing the latest automotive technology, enabling them to get to market faster,” said Mike Clark, Chief Executive Officer for Electro Rent Americas.



