Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, COVID19 Impact Analysis, Industry Growth, Forecast 2019-2026 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global agricultural biologicals industry is expected to witness prominent growth in the coming year son account of the increasing need to feed the growing population with better quality agrarian production. The rising incidences of pest outbreaks destroy fields at a stretch in no time. Many farmers face huge losses every year. Pesticides and chemicals used in crops are harmful to humans when consumed, and this led to the adoption of biologicals. A recent report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Agricultural Biologicals Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, and Biofertilizers), Source (Microbial and Biochemicals), Application Method (Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, and Others), By Crops, and Regional Forecast 2019-2026,” states the market size was USD 7.42 billion in 2018 and is likely to rise at a CAGR of 13.68% to reach USD 20.59 billion by the end of 2026. The forecast duration is set between 2019 to 2026.

The Report Answers the Following Queries:

What is the nature of the market?

How will stringent regulations on chemical and synthetic fertilizers drive the market for agricultural biologics?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market?

What the significant industry developments, and current trends of the market?





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Incidences of Pest Outbreaks to Boost Market

Most of the chemicals used in crops exploit and pose a threat to the environment. The rise in awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals on vegetables is a significant factor in promoting the agricultural biologicals market growth. Besides this, the increasing demand for supreme quality yielded farm production and the need for protecting them from pests will aid in the expansion of the market. Additionally, the growing awareness about crop protection and crop nutrition products among farmers and agricultural enthusiasts will also augment growth.

On the contrary, crops yielded out of this procedure have a lower shelf life as compared to crops produced out of chemical and synthetic fertilizers, and this may challenge the market. Nevertheless, strict regulations imposed by various regulatory bodies on the use of synthetic or artificial biologicals are likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years.





Segment-

Biopesticides Segment to Cover Major Shares on Account of Increasing Inclination Towards Developing Pest Resistance Products

Based on segmentation by type, the biopesticides segment earned 51.8% agricultural biologicals market share. This is attributed to the increasing preference towards pest-resistant products for their crops. This, coupled with the growing demand for organic farming, is promoting the sale of this segment and further expected to continue doing so in the coming years.

Regional Analysis-

North America and Europe to Dominate Market Due to Stringent Regulations Imposed on Synthetic Chemicals

Based on geographical segmentation, both Europe and North America are holding an estimated 60% or more share of the market. This is attributed to the advent of advanced agricultural technologies to develop products, coupled with the strict laws imposed on the use of synthetic chemicals for protecting crops. Additionally, the increasing number of organic farms in significant economies such as Mexico and the U.S. is likely to help these regions continue dominating the market in the forecast years as well. In 2018, North America earned a revenue of USD 2.40 billion.

Competitive Landscape-

Players Engaging in Geographical Expansion for Gaining Competitive Edge

Companies operating in the market for agricultural biologicals are investing heavily on product development and uses in various sectors such as horticulture, agriculture, and forestry, to gain significant shares. Besides this, players are also waiting to get approvals from regulatory bodies and pest management services for their products, thereby helping them to maintain their strategic position in the market. Furthermore, players are emphasizing on geographical expansion, offering a diverse portfolio.

Key Industry Developments of the Market include:

January 2019 – Two of the bioproducts of the Marrone Bio Innovations Inc. were declared for sale in Canada. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) approved Haven Sun Protectant, and the PMRA (Pest Management Regulatory Authority) approved the sale of MBI-110 Biofungicide.





Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of players functioning in the Agricultural Biologicals Market. They are as follows:

Novozymes A/S

Valagro S.p.A

Isagro S.p.A

Koppert Biological Systems

Valent Biosciences

Marrone Bio Innovations

UPL

Bayer CropScience

Syngenta AG

BASF SE

Other vendors





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview on Agrochemicals Use Trend Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, New Product Launches, and Collaborations and Partnerships

Global Agricultural Biologicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Biopesticides Biostimulants Biofertilizers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Source Microbial Biochemicals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Method Foliar Spray Soil Treatment Seed Treatment Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Crop Row Crops Fruits & Vegetables Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!







