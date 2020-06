DIGITAL ALLY CLOSES $5.1 MILLION UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

/EIN News/ -- Lenexa, KS, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (DGLY) (the “Company”), which develops, manufactures and markets advanced video recording products for law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security, today announced the closing of an underwritten public offering of 3,090,909 shares of its common stock at a price of $1.65 per share, for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $5.1 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital, product development, order fulfillment and for general corporate purposes.



In addition, the Company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 463,636 shares of common stock offered in the public offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

Aegis Capital Corp. acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This offering was made pursuant to a prospectus supplement to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-225227) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on June 6, 2018. A prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus describing the terms of the proposed offering was filed with the SEC on June 3, 2020 and is available on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally ®, headquartered in Lenexa, KS, specializes in the design and manufacturing of the highest quality video recording equipment and video analytic software. Digital Ally pushes the boundaries of technology in industries such as law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and security. Digital Ally’s complete product solutions include vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, and automatic recording technology. These products work seamlessly together and are simple to install and operate. Digital Ally products are sold by domestic direct sales representatives and international distributors worldwide.

Contact Information

Stanton Ross, CEO

Tom Heckman, CFO

Digital Ally, Inc.

913-814-7774

info@digitalallyinc.com

