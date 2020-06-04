Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts Shares Passion for High-Performance V8 Muscle
Former military man and licensed plumber Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts provides a closer look at his lifelong love of all-American V8 muscle cars.MANSFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former military man and licensed plumber Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts provides a closer look at his lifelong love of all-American V8 muscle cars.
A well-established label for high-performance, typically rear-wheel-drive coupes fitted with high-displacement eight-cylinder engines, as a term, 'muscle car' is today largely synonymous with utmost all-American, V8-powered automotive prowess. A licensed plumber and former military man, Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts explains more as he shares his passion for Mustangs, Camaros, and more.
According to Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts, the term 'muscle car' first originated in the 1960s. "The very first muscle cars," explains Tobichuk, speaking from his home in Mansfield, Massachusetts, "were essentially special editions of what were then mass-production vehicles, but designed especially for drag racing success."
Late 1960s and early 1970s muscle cars of particular note, Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts points out, include models such as the Buick GSX, Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454, Dodge Charger R/T-SE, Pontiac Firebird 400 Coupe, and the Plymouth Road Runner.
Predominantly a fan of Camaros and Mustangs, however, there are a number of models of particular interest to Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts from the period. "The Ford Mustang Boss 302 and the Chevrolet Camaro Z28, in particular, are two of the stand-out muscle cars from the era for me," suggests Tobichuk, "as is the Shelby Mustang GT500-KR."
Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts reports that an all-original Shelby Mustang GT500-KR may now sell for as much as $200,000. "The very best muscle cars from the late 1960s and early 1970s have proved to be a great investment!" adds the lifelong muscle car fan.
More than 50 years on, Ford, Chevrolet, Shelby, Dodge, and more all continue to manufacture wildly popular V8-powered muscle cars, Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts also points out. Recently produced models, he says, include the Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Camaro SS, Shelby GT350R, Dodge Challenger SRT 392, and the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.
Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts joined the U.S. Army in 2003 as a telecommunications maintenance operator. "In 2005, I switched jobs to military police," Tobichuk reveals. In 2007, muscle car fan Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts then switched roles again, this time to infantry. "I was subsequently deployed to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2011," adds the former telecoms maintenance operator.
Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts left the Army in December of 2011. Today, Tobichuk is a licensed plumber and an expert in heating and construction.
Outside of his work in construction, plumbing, and heating, and alongside his love of all-American, high-performance V8 muscle cars, Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts is also a passionate hockey fan. "I'm a huge Boston Bruins fan," reveals Tobichuk.
A professional ice hockey team based in Boston, Massachusetts, the Bruins compete in the National Hockey League as part of the Atlantic Division of the Eastern Conference. "Founded in 1924, the Bruins," adds Gregory Tobichuk Mansfield Massachusetts, wrapping up, "are the third-oldest active team in the NHL, and the oldest of all of the U.S.-based teams."
