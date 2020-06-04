Lindsay Guion Has Increased Financial Aid for His Scholarship Campaign Honoring Legendary Blues Vocalist Bessie Smith

Widely known as the Empress of Blues, Bessie Smith is regarded as one of the most influential singers of the 1920s and 1930s.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder of GUION PARTNERS INC., Lindsay Guion, would like to announce an increase in financial aid for his scholarship campaign to reflect the amounts of $1,000, $1,500, and $2,500 US.To apply, students must still be currently enrolled in a post secondary institution in the United States or Canada. Applicants are also required to complete an online registration form and submit a 500-word essay on the subject voice as an expressive musical instrument.Lindsay is proud to honor Bessie Smith as he recognizes her astounding influence on the American music scene. In the hopes of celebrating her life and achievements, Lindsay encourages applicants to draw from their own experiences with music when forming their essay response. He looks forward to helping students reach their academic goals.As a reminder, individuals must show proof of enrollment when submitting their online application form. For more information on the Bessie Smith Scholarship and to apply now, please visit the official site here. About Lindsay GuionLindsay Guion is a prominent New York City producer and Chairman and CEO of GUION PARTNERS INC., a multi-tiered media management, and consultancy firm. Having worked with many high profile clients, Lindsay's extensive industry experience has allowed him to foster a wide range of professional connections. Lindsay utilizes both his talents and his resources to help upcoming artists enter the music scene.For more information on Lindsay Guion and his current projects please visit his official website.