Veruna Brings Aboard Mark Johnson as Head of Product

Continued development of Veruna AMS will focus on business agility and flexibility

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce Mark Johnson has joined the company as Veruna’s new Head of Product.



Johnson brings over 20 years of success building and leading teams responsible for delivering SaaS-based, enterprise solutions to multiple markets. He led product and operational teams through the lifecycle of engaging with customers and subject matter experts (SMEs) to identify and deliver SaaS- and cloud-based solutions that optimize workflows and produce tangible business results. Johnson’s passion is for unifying multiple-discipline teams, with a focus on collaboration and process optimization.

“I have enjoyed great success reducing time to market, increasing release cadence, and improving customer satisfaction through the development of timely, relevant product features and functionality,” said Johnson. “I am looking forward to applying my skillset to the further evolution and development of Veruna’s AMS.”

Most recently, Johnson served as COO and vice president of product management for VisionWeb, Inc., where he was directly responsible for operational leadership over a portfolio of three optical industry products which drove over $20 million dollars in revenue annually. Additionally, as the VP of product management for Kinnser Software, Johnson led his team through the planning and development of the strategic roadmap for $12M research and development (R&D) budget, and delivered six new products to market, including business intelligence (BI), offline charting, and a new billing and accounting back office solution.

“Our insurance agency customers are looking to Veruna for functionality that will help them handle whatever is around the next corner,” said Jennifer Carroll , Veruna CEO. “Mark’s strategic thinking and customer-centric approach to product management will take Veruna’s already progressive solution and amplify its applicability to the way insurance products and distribution channels need to evolve in the near-term.”

Built on the Salesforce Lightning platform for maximum business agility, flexibility, and modern mobile functionality, Veruna’s contemporary agency management system (AMS) is revolutionizing the way modern insurance agencies do business. Backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange, the Veruna AMS couples delivers the higher levels customization and integration needed for the future.

About Veruna

Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

