Steve Ruby Continues to Advocate for Justice a Decade Later
Ten Years Later: Continuing to Fight for Justice, Safe Workplaces, and for Workers Throughout West VirginiaWEST VIRGINIA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It hasn't been that long but many people have forgotten, Steve Ruby, and the people his efforts helped, have not. This marks the ten-year anniversary of the landmark mining case in West Virginia that received worldwide attention. Ten years ago, then Assitant U.S. Attorney Steve Ruby took on Massey Energy and their CEO Don Blankenship.
In that landmark case, Steve Ruby served as the lead in obtaining justice for 29 West Virginia coal miners and their families. His investigation and that case resulted in the multiple convictions of Massey's corporate personnel, including the aforementioned Blankenship, who was sentenced to one year in prison, the maximum sentence. It also resulted in justice and the relief for the families and friends of those miners who lost their lives on that tragic day.
It was during his sentencing brief regarding that case that Steve Ruby wrote, "Which is worse: that young man carrying a gun during a single drug deal—a crime that will earn him a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence—or a CEO jeopardizing the lives of hundreds, day after day?" And those are the sentiments that continue to drive Steve Ruby today.
While this case was one of National acclaim, Steve Ruby has a long history of being the attorney who is willing to fight big business and industry on behalf of justice. Stever Ruby is also the same person who has a long history of success in protecting and helping the blue-collar worker among others from white-collar crime. In addition to big-name cases like Massey, Steve Ruby has also earned convictions against corrupt elected officials in his state of West Virginia. Steve Ruby, ten years later, is still fighting and advocating for justice, against those who abuse power, policy, and wealth.
Steve Ruby is a proud graduate from the esteemed Duke University, in addition to the Washington and Lee University School of Law. Ruby graduated from Duke University and Washington and Lee University School of Law. Taking his legal expertise and his proven record as an attorney to the aid of his fellow neighbors, Steve Ruby is happy to call West Virginia home and he continues his work maintaining a diverse white-collar criminal defense, complex litigation, and advocacy practice.
