Elmer Alegado Explains the Role of Certified Nursing Assistants in Nursing Homes
President of Strategic Care Staffing, Elmer Alegado, explains how CNAs make a difference to elderly patients.LATHROP, CA, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elmer Alegado believes being a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) is a great career choice and extremely rewarding. They help their patients in a variety of ways across many different types of facilities. But for elderly patients, Elmer Alegado explains that CNAs are essential to their everyday life. Certified nursing assistants keep things running smoothly and often determine the level of care a patient receives.
According to Elmer Alegado, CNAs are an integral part of a patient-care team providing physical care and emotional support when assisting medical staff. The medical staff relies on CNAs for being their eyes and ears to notice any health changes for the patient. These caregivers often know their patients better than anyone outside of the person’s family. Elmer Algaado thinks that without CNAs, elderly patient care would fall apart.
Elmer Alegado lists just some of the many responsibilities of a Certified Nurse Assistant. They are responsible for assisting daily activities like grooming, bathing, dressing, and toileting. CNA’s also help transition patients in and out of beds and help position them to stay comfortable and maintain healthy skin. The Certified Nurse Assistant helps nurses by monitoring the patient’s skin condition, taking vital signs, and feeding patients. These are essential duties for a Certified Nurse Assistant to ensure an elderly patient is cared for and comfortable.
In addition to providing support for a patient’s health needs, activities, and daily living, the CNA spends an abundant amount of time with the patient. Their time consists of making sure supplies crucial for the patient are always on hand, tidying up the patient’s room, and making their bed. CNAs are seen as the swiss army knife of elderly care. Elmer Alegado points out that many patients have little to no family and don’t have many visitors. Other than interactions with other patients, the relationship with CNAs are some of the only interactions they will have. Elmer Alegado stresses that CNAs are an integral part of the patient’s emotional health.
Elmer Alegado notes that studies have shown that Certified Nursing Assistants provide close to 90% of direct care to nursing home residents. Since CNAs are around patients and know them very well, they are usually included in planning for care and other meetings regarding patients. A CNA’s input is valued by physicians and other practitioners when trying to find out why a patient is upset, agitated, or experiencing abnormal behavioral changes.
To become a CNA, one must have a high school diploma and receive specialized training. The training consists of learning basic nursing practices and caregiving skills. Vocational/technical schools and most community schools offer the training needed to become a Certified Nursing Assistant. Once a Certified Nursing Assistant receives this training, they must pass an exam to prove their aptitude.
Elmer Alegado stresses that CNAs are treasured members of the care team for patients. The job is not easy, but it is extremely rewarding. Elmer Alegado has seen firsthand how crucial CNAs are to the operations of an elderly care facility. They are the unsung heroes for elderly patients. Pusruing a career as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA) is a great job on its own. But it can also be a perfect start to a career path for becoming a registered nurse (RN) or specialist in other health fields such as pediatric or surgical care.
