Beer Market Size, COVID19 Impact Analysis, Industry Growth, Forecast 2019-2026 | Says Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies covered are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken N.V., China Resources Breweries, Carlsberg A/S, Molson Coors Beverage Company, Boston Beer Company, Asahi Group Holdings Ltd, Breckenridge Brewery, Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd, and more players profiled in beer market research report

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global beer industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.22% between 2019 and 2026. This is ascribable to factors such as the easy availability of raw materials and increasing consumption of the product across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, publish this information in its latest report, titled “Beer Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Lager, Ale, Stouts, and Others), Packaging (Glass Bottle and Metal Can), and Distribution Channel (On-trade and Off-trade), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The report further observes that the market was worth USD 693.39 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 962.39 billion by 2026.

Beer is believed to be discovered over 5000 years ago at Godin Tepe that is located in the central Zagros mountain ranges of Iran. The earliest beer is said to be extracted from the barley dates, while the Weihenstephan Brewery is considered the oldest brewery in the world. Today, gallons of beer is consumed across the globe, which is a favorite beverage among old and millennials alike. According to a data from the World Atlas, Czech Republic hold the title of being the largest beer-consuming country with about 142.6 liters per capita annual drinks recorded in the country. Today, innovation in flavors and emergence of modern breweries is propelling the demand for the beverage across the globe.





Browse Summary of this Research Report with Detailed Table of Content:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/beer-market-102489







COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Get Sample PDF Brochure with “Short-Term and Long-Term Impact of COVID-19” on Beer Industry,

Please Visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/covid19-impact/beer-market-102489







What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Drivers and Restraints:

Abundant Availability of Raw Material for Product Manufacturing to Aid Growth

According to Fortune Business Insights report, the global wheat production has surged over the past five years that supplements raw material such as wheat and barley for the beer manufacturers. The availability of the raw materials along with large consumer base in several regions across the globe is expected to propel the global beer market growth during the forecast period. For instance, according to a report by Kirin Beer University in 2018, China was found to be the largest beer consuming country across the globe. Furthermore, increasing acceptance of western culture in countries such as China and India in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Regional Analysis:

Large Consumer Base in North America to Augur Growth

Among the regions, North America is expected to witness exponential growth and register highest global beer market revenue in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, the region was worth USD 121.36 billion in 2018 and is witnessing growth owing to presence of large consumer base. Furthermore, evolving consumer preference and growing demand for beer from the working population will bode well for the market growth. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as increasing demand for the product from the countries such as China, India, and Australia in the region. Moreover, high disposable income and growing preference for luxury product is anticipated to aid the market growth between 2019 and 2026.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/beer-market-102489







Competitive Landscape:

Product Launches by the Companies to Surge Demand

Fortune Business Insights reports that the market comprises of several small, medium, and large companies trying to consolidate their position in the fiercely competitive global beer market. They are doing this by adopting strategies such as innovative product launches, partnership, and merger and acquisition. For instance, in March 2020, Innis & Gunn, a Scottish brewery, announced its launch of new limited-edition beer, Islay Whisky Cask. The new beer from the brewery seeks inspiration from the barrel-old spirits found across the globe.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Beer Market are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Heineken N.V.

China Resources Breweries

Carlsberg A/S

Molson Coors Beverage Company

Boston Beer Company

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd

Breckenridge Brewery

Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd

SABMiller PLC





Quick Buy – Beer Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102489







Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview on Alcoholic Beverages Market Supply Chain Analysis Industry SWOT Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansions, Partnerships, and Investments

Global Beer Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Lager Ale Stouts Others ( Speciality Beers & Pilsner) By Packaging Glass Bottle Metal Can By Distribution Channel On-trade Off-trade By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!!!





Have a Look at Related Research Insight:

Craft Beer Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Ales, Pilsners and Pale Lagers, Specialty Beers , Others), By Distribution (On-trade, Off-trade), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Organic Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Non-Alcoholic, Alcoholic), By Distribution Channel (Mass merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Online retails) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Carbonated Drinks, Non-Carbonated Drinks {Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Ready-To-Drink Tea & Coffee, Bottled Water}, By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets , Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Store, Foodservice, Others) Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

