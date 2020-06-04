SmartDV Delivers New Design IP for Video, Imaging, Entertainment System Protocols

Fast, Configurable Compliant Design IP Enables Users to Get to Market Quickly, Confidently

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartDV™ Technologies , the Proven and Trusted choice for Design and Verification Intellectual Property (IP), today delivered a series of video, imaging and entertainment system Design IP compliant with a variety of standard protocol specifications.

The new Design IP is available for:

V-by-One , a high-speed serial video interface for HDTV

VESA DSC (Display Stream Compression), a video compression and decompression standard

HDCP 2.3 (High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection) used to encrypt and authenticate digital signals for copyright-protected media, including movies, TV shows and audio

HDMI CEC (Consumer Electronics Control), a feature of HDMI that allows devices connected to HDMI to be controlled by just one remote

HDMI eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), an HDMI feature that enables high-quality digital audio to be sent back from the TV via HDMI

CXP (CoaXpress), a high-speed imaging standard for serial transmission of video and still images

(CoaXpress), a high-speed imaging standard for serial transmission of video and still images SLVS-EC (Scalable Low Voltage Signaling with Embedded Clock), a high-speed serial interface scheme for image data transmission