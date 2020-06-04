Element Acquisition Corporation Announces Formation of Investment Committee

Group of Leading Media, Entertainment and Sports Executives Will Oversee Investments Across These Sectors

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Acquisition Corporation (“Element”), a wholly owned division of BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTC: BFNH), announces that it has created an Investment Committee comprised of leading executives with extensive experience in the media, entertainment and sports sectors.



The Investment Committee will oversee a strategy aimed at acquiring and investing in companies across these industries, and Element will serve as an acquisition vehicle for these transactions.

“We see significant investment opportunities in media, entertainment and sports and are excited to come together to build a new company spanning these dynamic industries,” said Investment Committee member and Co-CEO of Element Acquisition Corporation, John LaViolette. “Based on this shared vision, the other committee members and I plan to leverage our deep relationships and experience to identify compelling targets to partially or fully acquire, and we plan to announce a number of transactions in the coming weeks.”

The members of the Investment Committee are:

About Element Acquisition Corp.

Element Acquisition Corp. is a well-capitalized entity formed to pursue acquisitions in the media, entertainment, media technology and sports sectors. It was founded in 2020.



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain forward information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competitions.



Contacts



Sloane & Company

Whit Clay / Dan Zacchei / Erica Bartsch

wclay@sloanepr.com / dzacchei@sloanepr.com / ebartsch@sloanepr.com