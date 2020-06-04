eBOOK VERSION OF “GET TO WOW!”, A ROADMAP BOOK TO ACTIVATE SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURS NOW AVAILABLE FROM GCSEN
Innovative eBook available on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Kobo, eSentral, and available to libraries on the OverDrive platform.
I read thru the whole book. I really enjoyed being able to write in it, learn about social entrepreneurism, and work at my own pace! It was fun and helpful.”KINGSTON, NY, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eBook version of “Get To Wow! Exploring Your Inner Social Entrepreneur”, co-authored and published by the leadership team of GCSEN, The Global Center for Social Entrepreneurship Network (GCSEN Foundation) is hitting eBook platforms this week. Initially it will be accessible to the public on Amazon, Apple Books, Barnes & Noble, Google Play, Kobo, eSentral, and available to libraries on the OverDrive platform. Originally published in December 2019, “Get To Wow!” is also available as a hands-on softcover paper book, on sale at https://gcsen.com/products/get-to-wow-book.
— Lisa Mitten, Director of Sustainability, SUNY New Paltz
User-friendly in either format, “Get To Wow” is a practical, self-starting guidebook and life-map for anyone having the desire to “make meaning, make money and move the world to a better place” as a social entrepreneur. Social Entrepreneurs run economically sustainable businesses and non-profits with a “4 P” mission, addressing an entrenched social problem to benefit People, Profit, Planet & Place. The eBook also includes a companion course, which includes downloadable videos, PDF enabled charts, and pages necessary for written work by the reader. For a limited time, GCSEN is offering access to the companion course for free at https://learn.gcsen.com/courses/get-to-wow.
Based on GCSEN’s innovative on-line blended-learning course offerings which include personalized coaching for students, faculty, business leaders and adult learners, “Get To Wow!” is not a textbook but a practical journey from self-exploration through social venture start-up. Filled with inspirational messages encouraging readers to find their passion to start a sustainable business or non-profit that can make positive contributions to communities and to the world, the book offers a real-world roadmap for starting a successful social venture which addresses an entrenched social problem.
Successfully launched at the end of 2019, readers’ comments include:
“GCSEN leadership not only wrote a great book, but it is definitely readable. A lot of very useful material. It should be well received. Very inspirational!” -Len Green, Entrepreneur, Investor, Mentor, Professor of Entrepreneurship, Babson College.
“I love your book!”
-Sheri Sobrato, Stanford University graduate, Impact Investor, Philanthropist, Founder of Digging Deep/Shadow’s Edge.
“I read thru the whole book. I really enjoyed being able to write in it, learn about social entrepreneurism, and work at my own pace! It was fun and helpful.”
-Lisa Mitten, Director of Sustainability, SUNY New Paltz.
Authored by Mike Caslin, Founder and President of GCSEN, and co-authored by GCSEN’s Managing Director Tony DiMarco and consultant Harv Hilowitz, with additional authorship credit to Dennis Hanno, President of Wheaton College (MA), and beautifully fulfilled by graphic designer Sharon Wasko, the book takes readers, makers and searchers on the path to finding and activating their inner social entrepreneur.
Co-author and recently awarded Fulbright Scholar Mike Caslin said, “It’s great that we now offer “Get To Wow!” on easily accessible e-platforms, enabling global readers to identify their passions and become active social entrepreneurs. There are many textbooks out there on social entrepreneurism, but none for the wider market that offers practical advice and guidance for starting up an actual social business venture. This eBook allows users to move at their own pace, supported by GCSEN offerings, coaching, videos and supplementary material easily accessed on our website, www.gcsen.com. We invite readers to take the journey and Get To Wow with us!”
Since 2015, GCSEN has developed and rolled out a series of innovative Social Entrepreneurship (SE) offerings, including its highly regarded Social Venture Boot Camps for college students and adult learners; its accredited on-line blended-learning courses with personalized coaching; and its Social Venture Research Institute fellowships for Certification in SE for college administrators, faculty and business leaders. GCSEN has certified over 500 Social Entrepreneurs via its college partners Wheaton College (MA), SUNY New Paltz School of Business, Vassar College (NY) and Saint Peter’s University Business School (NJ), soon to be joined by Rutgers University School of Continuing Education and IAJBS/IgnitED, the organization of Jesuit Graduate Business Schools in America based at LeMoyne College Madden School of Business. Additionally, GCSEN is developing its EvergreenGen Accelerator in Kingston NY, which includes a FabLab, business incubator, digital media TV studio, and Regional Resilience Accelerator, primarily for life-essential product manufacturing entities.
GCSEN Founder & President Mike Caslin is a Fulbright Scholar, internationally recognized as a thought leader in Social Entrepreneurship. He currently lectures at SUNY New Paltz School of Business (NY) and Saint Peter’s University Business School (NJ). A past faculty member of Babson College, CUNY-Baruch College Zicklin School of Business, Marist College School of Business and Manhattanville College, he has spent the last three decades studying, lecturing and facilitating efforts to promote social entrepreneurship on a global scale. GCSEN has been recognized as an “on-trendpreneur” by Trends Journal and as a pioneer in social entrepreneurship education by the New England Journal of Higher Education which stated, “GSCEN’s research has conclusively shown that Social Entrepreneurship education results in significant content knowledge gains retained by students, shows significant gains in self-confidence, is ranked highly as a life-changing learning experience by students, and is highly recommended by students to their peers.” GCSEN’s leadership and influence in the field of Social Entrepreneurship in academia continues to build, as seen in its critical support of Wheaton College’s successful effort to create enhanced social entrepreneur programming as facilitated by grants of over $10M from the visionary Diana Davis Spencer Foundation (Bethesda MD).
The GCSEN Foundation is an IRS-approved 501(c-3) not-for-profit organization, accelerating social entrepreneurship education and social venture formulation around the world. For more information about GCSEN and “Get To Wow” visit www.gcsen.com or contact Harv Hilowitz tel: 845-590-0925, email: harv@gcsen.com.
Harv Hilowitz
GCSEN Foundation
+1 845-590-0925
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn