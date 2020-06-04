Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
LM’s Atomic Legacy Cabin Celebrates Its First Year

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (LM) is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the opening of the Atomic Legacy Cabin in Grand Junction, Colorado.  

The cabin was once the epicenter of the nationwide search for uranium that was started by the Manhattan Project and later escalated during the Cold War. Now an interpretive center, the cabin offers visitors a close look at the history of uranium on the Colorado Plateau, as well as information about LM’s mission of protecting human health and the environment.  

Since its opening, the cabin has received more than 1,000 visitors and reached nearly 3,500 students at local schools through educational programming and outreach. Watch the highlights in this short video. 

