Angola aligned with UN in covid-19 fight

New York, ANGOLA, June 4 - Angola Tuesday in New York praised the initiatives of the United Nations and of the member States trans-regional group for a ceasefire in all countries plunged in armed conflicts, including a free access to full medical aid to fight the covid-19 pandemic. ,

This stand was expressed by Angola permanent representative to the United Nations in New York, ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira, during an interactive session on the impact of the unilateral coercive measures in the global fight against the new coronavirus.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres launched in March this year a Usd 2 billion global humanitarian response plan to combat covid-19 in several of the world's most vulnerable countries, to be implemented by UN agencies, in partnership with international NGOs.

The initiative aims to provide essential laboratory equipment for testing viruses and medical supplies, installing hand washing stations in settlements and launching information campaigns, as well as helping to establish air bridges across Africa, Asia and Latin America to move humanitarian workers and supplies.

António Guterres said, at the time, that the covid-19 is threatening the whole of humanity, urging that the individual responses of each country will not be enough to fight the pandemic.

In her speech, the Angolan diplomat also welcomed the decisions of the G20 and the Bretton Woods institutions aimed at eliminating the debt of all poor countries in the world, in order to help them face the economic and social consequences of this global health crisis.

The meeting aimed to discuss how unilateral sanctions motivated by political, economic and geostrategic interests can impair the ability of a country, under long and heavy sanctions, to fight covid-19, which has already caused the death of more than 370.000 people and infected above 6.2 million others worldwide.

The ability of sanctioned governments to request and obtain medical and biosafety supplies and medicines, as well as ventilators to better meet the emergency health demands of their populations that are already under an embargo was another purpose of the virtual meeting.

Ambassador Maria de Jesus Ferreira said that Angola supports any initiative by the international community to achieve a kind of a moratorium on unilateral sanctions, to allow countries under this regime to “have the ability, at least, to secure funds to request all medical supplies and meet the needs of their peoples in such critical and challenging times ”.

Organised by the Permanent Missions of Belarus, China, Cuba, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, the interactive debate was also attended by the former president of the UN General Assembly (73rd session), Maria Fernanda Espinosa, from Ecuador, promoter of the event.