Global End of Line Packaging Market Will Reach USD 6120 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

End of Line Packaging Market

Global End of Line Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6120 Million by 2026.

Findings from Facts and Factors report "End of Line Packaging Market By Technology (Automatic, and Semi-Automatic), By Function (Stand Alone, and Integrated), By Stand Alone (Palletizing, Labelling, Wrapping and sealing, Cartoning, and Others), By End User (Food and beverages, Pharmaceutical, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" states that the global End of Line Packaging Market in 2019 was approximately USD 4550 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6120 Million by 2026.

The advantages of integrating robotic arm automation into the End of Line Packaging are boosting prominent manufacturers in different industries for installing systems. Robotic systems often reduce physical tasks at the End of Line Packaging, including packing, palletizing, and selection. A robotic arm allows for increased efficiency in production which results in high returns on investment and low operating costs. For the end of packaging, robotic arms are used in particular for handling lightweight packaging, as it reduces the risk of injury. To improve manufacturing performance, the design of robot hands in packaging processes is increasingly becoming prevalent. Robotic systems improve overall production performance by using the End of Line Packaging.

The end of the packaging market is bifurcated by function such as the individual end of line packaging devices. Standalone devices are automated or semi-automatic, generating a packaging line without dependence on other equipment.Newmarket entrants those need to maintain their cash flows usually go for the standalone end of line packaging devices. Integrated end of line packaging machinery forms a single packaging line, with all operations connected to simulation software or control systems. An integrated end of line packaging system performs all standalone and integrated. The major market share is contributed to operations including sealing, packing, carton erection, and palletizing.

The automated end of line packaging is used in automotive, packaging, electronics, food technology, and pharmaceuticals. It is projected that the automated end of line packaging segment will account for the largest market share both in value and volume in 2026. The change from the semi-automatic end of packaging machines to fully automated end of line packaging means improved levels of automation, such as safety controls, remote monitoring, and computer vision. These factors are projected to affect the European region's market for the end of line packaging machinery. Owing to industrialization and urbanization, the Asian manufacturing industry has been rapidly upgrading. This has indicated many manufacturers and brand owners set up their businesses in Asia's developing countries like Malaysia, India, and China. Companies from countries such as China, India, and Japan are rising in key raw material manufacturing, and production.

The End of Line Packaging market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the End of Line Packaging industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different types, applications, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The regional segmentation of the End of Line Packaging industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the End of Line Packaging industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

The automated end of line packaging machinery industry is maturing in developed countries such as Germany, Italy, France, and the UK. Across Europe, consumers are searching for more flexible pricing, comfort and price choices. It is projected to experience low to moderate growth over the forecast period.

The competition is very intense within the market players. The leading market players at the end of line packaging are Gebo Cermex, Harro Höfliger Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, IMA S.p.A., DS Smith plc, Combi Packaging Systems LLC, Pro Mach Inc., Youngsun, Robert Bosch GmbH, Cama, Vibgyor Technoplus Pvt. Ltd, and Hangzhou Zhongya Machinery Co.

This report segments the End of Line Packaging Market as follows:

Global End of Line Packaging Market: By Technology Segmentation Analysis

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Global End of Line Packaging Market: By Function Segmentation Analysis

Stand Alone

Palletizing

Labeling

Wrapping and sealing

Cartoning

Others

Integrated

Global End of Line Packaging Market: By End User Segmentation Analysis

Food and beverages

Pharmaceutical

Electronics & Semiconductor

Automotive

Others

