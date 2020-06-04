Ondot To Provide Visa With Tokenization Services Through Its Card App To Support Digital Wallets And eCommerce

Offers digital cards to achieve top-of-wallet status among consumers

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, California, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ondot Systems, the digital card services platform for credit and debit issuers, today announced its collaboration with Visa Token Service, enabling the company to begin tokenizing credential-on-file digital payments on behalf of their clients for an additional level of security. By teaming up with Visa, Ondot is able to provide tokenization services through the company’s Card App interface in order to support the use of Visa cards through digital wallets.

This agreement enables cardholders to add Visa cards instantly to digital wallets and authenticate the cards during the purchase of goods and services. Loading cards into digital wallets or push provisioning and using the cards during a purchase within seconds of receiving the card can help encourage cardholders to make a particular card their preferred form of payment.

“Digital card use is one of the key drivers of card choice. Making it easy to add cards to digital wallets allows Visa cards to be top-of-wallet both online and in-store,” said Joe Baker, Ondot’s vice president of business development. “Card App allows Visa cards to be loaded into digital wallets and be used to make purchases right away, managing their cards in the wallet and creating a better user experience.”

Ondot’s Card App offers card issuers the ability to provide cardholders with instant signup, digital wallet provisioning, spending insights, safety controls and easy self-service capabilities.

Founded in 2011, Ondot provides more than 4,500 banks and credit unions with a digital card services platform to drive cardholder engagement. From community issuers to top global banks, Ondot enables financial institutions to offer in-the-moment convenience, control, and transparency for credit and debit cards, leading to higher usage, lower cost, and reduced fraud. To learn more about Ondot Systems, visit www.ondotsystems.com.

