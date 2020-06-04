Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market Will Surpass USD 27.3 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Infant Formula Ingredients Market Size

Global Infant Formula Ingredients market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.10% and is anticipated to reach around USD 27.3 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Infant Formula Ingredients Market By Ingredient Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics, and Others), By Form (Powder and Semi-Liquid & Liquid), By Source (Cow Milk, Soy, Protein Hydrolysates, and Others), By Application (Growing-Up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-On Formula, and Specialty Formula), and By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Infant Formula Ingredients market in 2019 was approximately USD 16.7 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7.10% and is anticipated to reach around USD 27.3 Billion by 2026.

Breast milk is the best source of essential nutrients for infants. However, breastfeeding is not feasible in all cases. Thus, the infant formula is industrially developed as an alternative for breast milk. The composition of infant formula ingredients is almost the same as that of breast milk. The infant formula ingredients are fed to infants’ right from birth until 12 Months owing to its functional ingredients.

Key Market Players:

Some of the key players of the global Infant Formula Ingredients market include Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, AAK AB, Arla Foods amba, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Glanbia plc., Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH, Lactalis Ingredients, Royal Friesland Campina N.V., Koninklijke DSM N.V., BASF SE, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S, Kerry Group plc., and Vitablend Nederland B.V.

Market Drivers:

The increasing number of female employment, especially joining work post-childbirth is the primary reason propelling the growth of the Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period. Additionally, the rising health issues post-pregnancy and inability to lactate are encouraging parents to opt for additional sources to feed their babies, thereby increasing the sales of infant formula ingredients in the coming years. The rising awareness about the benefits such as necessary nutritional contents in formula feed among the mothers will further boost the demand for infant formula ingredients market. Apart from this, the increasing investments being made in the R&D by the infant formula ingredients manufacturers are anticipated to drive the growth of the infant formula ingredients industry during the forecast period. Furthermore, the escalating innovations in the infant formula ingredients for baby’s health benefits and the emerging preference for convenient feeding are projected to generate untapped avenues for the Infant Formula Ingredients market.

Market Restraints:

Nevertheless, the lack of awareness & promotional activities about the benefits of the formula and existing leading players are key limitations of the global Infant Formula Ingredients market.

Market Segment Dominance:

Cow milk category is expected to dominate the global Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period

Cow milk-based ingredients are gaining a lot of momentum owing to its acceptance as cost-effective manufacturing process and its availability in bulk. The increasing use of cow milk-based ingredients by the infant formula manufacturers including Abbott Laboratories, Nestlé S.A., and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Powder category is projected to lead the global Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period

The rising demand for ease of handling and longer shelf life products has increased the use of a powdered form of infant formula ingredients compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. The advancements in the powder infant formula manufacturers in the emerging countries are likely to augment the market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Dominance:

The Asia Pacific is estimated to dominated the global Infant Formula Ingredients market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific holds the majority of the market share of the global Infant Formula Ingredients market. The rising urbanization and demand for convenient food are expected to bolster the sales of different formula owing to which the global Infant Formula Ingredients market is growing considerably. The Chinese market is one of the largest consumers of infant formula ingredients owing to its increasing infant formula ingredients trading activities.

This report segments the global Infant Formula Ingredients market as follows:

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Ingredient Type Segmentation Analysis

Carbohydrates

Fats & Oils

Proteins

Vitamins

Minerals

Prebiotics

Others

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Source Segmentation Analysis

Cow Milk

Soy

Protein Hydrolysates

Others

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Form Segmentation Analysis

Powder

Liquid &Semi-Liquid

Global Infant Formula Ingredients Market: Application Segmentation Analysis

Growing-Up Milk (Infants over 12 months)

Standard Infant Formula (0–6-month-old infants)

Follow-On Formula (6–12 month-old infants)

Specialty Formula

