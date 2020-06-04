Isiah Thomas, International Entrepreneur & Philanthropist, Becomes New CEO of Hemp Based Cannabis Company, One World Pharma

/EIN News/ -- One World Pharma Adds New Leadership as Company Enters Revenue Phase



LAS VEGAS, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), “OWP,” a U.S. based, fully licensed, pure-play hemp and cannabis ingredient producer in Colombia, is pleased to announce that effective immediately, NBA legend, international entrepreneur and philanthropist Isiah Thomas has been appointed as its CEO and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Thomas will replace founder and CEO Craig Ellins who is retiring.

Isiah Thomas, while forever known for his Hall of Fame career as a 12-time NBA All Star, two-time NBA champion, and inclusion as one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History, is an accomplished and highly regarded international business executive and investor with a portfolio of companies he has developed via Isiah International Inc. Mr. Thomas has previously served on the Chicago Stock Exchange’s Board of Governors, was a co-founder of the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, Popcorn Indiana, and is a member of the Board of Get-in Chicago, an organization focused on preventing gang violence in Chicago, since 2013.

His business interests include sports and entertainment, real estate, waste management, his cannabis and CBD products company, VESL Oils, and more. Notably, Mr. Thomas has developed a highly successful champagne business with Cheurlin Champagnes, where he has cultivated an excellent relationship with both the grower, employees and the French government. Mr. Thomas now uniquely owns genetics for the grapes produced for the champagne and has perfected an international import/export system for international distribution of the product.

Mr. Thomas inherits the reins of an ascendant international hemp and cannabis company which under Mr. Ellins’ leadership has seen significant development and progress, including the establishment of highly scalable farm and production facilities in Colombia, a portfolio of fully registered elite and government approved genetic strains, and a state sanctioned THC quota.

The Board of Directors is grateful to Mr. Ellins and thanks him for his innovation, dedication, and determination.

“We are elated to welcome Isiah Thomas to the One World Pharma leadership team and to have him continue and expand upon the successes of Craig Ellins,” stated Dr. Kenneth Perego, Executive Chairman of One World Pharma. “Mr. Thomas is the ideal person to lead us in this new phase as we commence commercial sales and revenues, lending to our cause his international business experience, myriad relationships, and commitment to winning.”

“It is truly an honor to work with Mr. Thomas on the One World Pharma opportunity and to leverage his experience in such similar verticals to the benefit of the Company, its shareholders and our indigenous partners in Colombia,” added Brian Moore, President, One World Pharma.

“I am honored to join One World Pharma and its excellent team. It is a company that is leading the way in innovation in the hemp and cannabis industry,” said Isiah Thomas, CEO and Vice-Chairman. “The company’s deep commitment to excellence in their products and for its customers positions us well to continue to grow as an international leader in the industry. Its recognition for its humanitarian efforts validates its mission as a socially conscious company in a true partnership with the indigenous people.”

