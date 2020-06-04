ADM Endeavors, Inc. (ADMQ) Announces Increased Sales Comparing April 2020 to April 2019

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- ADM Endeavors, Inc.’s (OTCQB: ADMQ) Board of Directors and CEO Marc Johnson are pleased to report a 44% increase in year to year April over April sales.



ADM Endeavors, Inc. had an increase of 44% in sales comparing April 2020 to April 2019. Sales in April 2019 were approximately $244,000 compared to April 2020 of approximately $353,000 (this number has not been audited or reviewed). The Company was able to achieve increased sales even amidst the current economic atmosphere primarily due to CEO, Marc Johnson, shifting his embroidery department to producing face masks, including custom screen print face masks.

Just Right Products has been consistently profitable since its formation in 2010, with sales topping $3.8 million in 2019, with a net profit of more than $0.27 million. The Company sells “Anything With A Logo” on its website, JustRightProducts.com, developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups with tens of thousands of other unique products for customers to select from. To meet its customer needs, Just Right Products has implemented state of the art in house production that is supplemented with factory direct international sourcing. Just Right Products has maximized its work area by offering on site traditional brick and mortar retail within its manufacturing facility. This allows the most efficient use of labor with all employees cross trained for retail and production work.

Mr. Johnson added: “We are striving to achieve the optimum share price that reflects the fundamental value of the Company, provide financial information to investors, both retail and institutional, in a timely and accurate way, observe the rules of the SEC through non-aggressive awareness promotions and build receptive capital markets for future financing at favorable terms.”

ABOUT ADMQ: Since 2010, our wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., has operated a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, which consists of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms. The Retail Sales Division focuses on any product with a logo. It sells a very wide range of products from business cards to coffee cups. Our motto is "We Sell Anything With A Logo!" Just Right Products’ salespeople excel because they are selling the items people like to buy. The Screen Printing Department utilizes its five screen printing machines to print garments and can produce more than 8,000 units per day. The Embroidery equipment has 51 heads of embroidery capacity. The Digital Department and all the other departments have significant growth potential. The Import Department sources products for retail and wholesale customers. ADM Endeavors has employees fluent in Chinese, Spanish and Arabic thereby affording significant opportunities to interact directly with multiple product sources internationally. The Uniform Division sells uniforms to businesses and schools, with the advantage of in-house production and international sourcing.

Forward Looking Statement:

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements," as defined in the United States PSLRA of 1995, that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and the actual results and future events could differ materially from management's current expectations. The economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors identified in the Company's previous filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements in this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact: ADM Endeavors, Inc.

Paul Knopick

pknopick@eandecommunications.com

940.262.3584