Paycor to Host #MissingSHRM20 Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- CINCINNATI, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Capital Management (HCM) company Paycor today announced it will be hosting a virtual conference, #MissingSHRM20, taking place June 28 – July 1, 2020. This virtual conference will provide HR and business leaders with the actionable insights they need to make a strategic impact in their organization and adapt to the new workplace environment. With the cancellation of the 2020 Annual SHRM Conference & Exposition, Paycor is committed to providing an alternative opportunity for HR and business leaders to connect, learn and network virtually.



Paycor’s four-day virtual #MissingSHRM20 conference will feature a series of three webinar sessions, a virtual booth, networking lounges, a Twitter chat and various online learning activities and resources. Once attendees are registered, they can customize their experience and select the sessions of their choice.

Event highlights include: - An interactive virtual booth for visitors to engage with Paycor’s resources and learn more about product offerings - A Paycor Customer Lounge where customers can learn more about Paycor’s exclusive community, the CORner, where they can network, share best practices and earn special prizes - Networking lounges for HR and business leaders to discuss the latest HR topics and share best practices and insights - HRCI and SHRM credits for all three webinars - An #HRSocial Hour Twitter chat on June 28 at 7 p.m. ET with Jon Thurmond, Wendy Dailey and Jennifer McClure

In addition, Paycor will give away a $2,000, $1,500 and $500 Visa gift card to three winners. Attendees can enter to win by signing up for a Paycor consultation leading up to the event.



Register for the #MissingSHRM20 virtual conference here.

Conference Schedule-at-a-Glance: Day 1: Sunday, June 28, 2020 - When: 11:00 a.m. ET - What: #HRSocialHour Twitter Chat Sponsored by Paycor - Who: Jon Thurmond, Wendy Dailey and Jennifer McClure Day 2: Monday, June 29, 2020 - When: 2:00 p.m. ET - What: How to Tackle HR with a Team of One - Who: Lori Kleiman Day 3: Tuesday, June 30, 2020 - When: 2:00 p.m. ET - What: Post COVID-19: Reimagining the Future Of Work - Who: Jennifer McClure, Joey Price, Jon Thurmond and Wendy Dailey Day 4: Wednesday, July 1, 2020 - When: 2:00 p.m. ET - What: Keeping Culture Strong Post COVID-19 - Who: Melanie Booher Networking Lounges The Networking Lounges will be available Monday, June 29 - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 for scheduled open networking sessions as well as themed discussions throughout the day. Virtual Booth The Virtual Booth is open 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET June 28 - July 1, 2020.

About Paycor

Paycor creates HR software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our Human Capital Management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from the way you recruit, onboard and develop people, to the way you pay and retain them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For 30 years, we’ve been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and dedicated support from HR experts. That’s why more than 40,000 medium & small businesses trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

