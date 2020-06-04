Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 169,311 in the last 365 days.

Constellium to Participate in the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) today announced that Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the virtual Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at approximately 8:15 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

To listen via live webcast, visit the following link:

https://cc.webcasts.com/deut001/060820a_js/?entity=25_V70IEVR

An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.

About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €5.9 billion of revenue in 2019.

www.constellium.com

Ryan Wentling – Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (443) 988 0600
Investor-relations@constellium.com 		Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Constellium to Participate in the 2020 Deutsche Bank Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.