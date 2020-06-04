Organic Flower to Form Special Committee to Investigate Investments in Psychedelic Medicine, Bio-Tech and Sponsored R&D and Appoints Joe Perino as a Director

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Flower Investments Group Inc. (CSE: SOW)(FWB: 2K6)(OTC: QILFF) ("Organic Flower" or “OFIG” or the “Company”) today announces that it intends to form of special committee (the “Committee”) with the objective of generating measurable return on capital via the pursuit of investments in psychedelic medicine, bio-technology and sponsored R&D.



The Committee will focus on sourcing and evaluating a variety of potential investments, which may provide the Company with exposure to the following verticals:

Novel drug discovery;

Pre-clinical studies and clinical trials; and

Data aggregation and monitoring platforms for psychedelic medicines.

The Company also announces that Joel Dumaresq has resigned as a director of OFIG, however he will maintain his role as Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Furthermore, the Company is pleased to announce that it has appointed Joe Perino as a director of OFIG. Mr. Perino was the Professor Coordinator of the Police Foundations Program from 2006 to 2010. Mr. Perino has 40 years of experience with the Toronto Police Service, and possesses a proven and demonstrated understanding of police governance. From 2001 to 2005, Mr. Perino served as Staff Sergeant of the Community Response Unit and Primary Response Unit and as Detective Sergeant with the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Street Violence Task Force, Vice and Major Crime Squads.

ABOUT ORGANIC FLOWER INVESTMENTS

Organic Flower is an investment company, that specializes in investing into private and public companies engaged in a variety of industries, with a focus in the bio-medical, pharmaceutical, and naturopathic sectors, which may include medical or recreational cannabis. In particular, the investment mandate is focused on high return investment opportunities, the ability to achieve a reasonable rate of capital appreciation and to seek liquidity in our investments.

