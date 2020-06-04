Reflect Scientific Announces Record First Quarter 2020

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol:RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and transportation industries announced a record first quarter in sales.



In 2019 new market opportunities were sought in the biopharmaceutical and natural products extraction markets. The result was an improved blast freezer design with first in class specifications for the biopharmaceutical market and a solvent chiller for natural products extraction. Both products are based on patented liquid nitrogen cryogenic cooling technology and are product leaders in their respective capabilities. The chiller and the blast freezer were introduced to the market in late 2019 and the market responded in a very favourable manner. Production was ramped up to meet demand with investment in production infrastructure and outsourcing to local vendors to improve delivery. The result has been an almost 300 percent increase in sales in year over year first quarter comparison of 2019 to 2020. Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect, said today, “All the hard work and investment to create our new solvent chiller and other applications of our cryogenic cooling technology paid off. We had a record first quarter in 2020.”

The blast freezer and chiller specifications and models can be seen at www.cryometrix.com . Several other significant products based on liquid nitrogen cooling technology can also be viewed on the Cryometrix website. The patented liquid nitrogen cooling technology has created a platform for innovation at Reflect Scientific that has created a steady new product stream for the company.

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, the company develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Reflect Scientific's products are low temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information.

Contact Thomas Tait Vice President Reflect Scientific Inc 801-857-4798 ttait@reflectscientific.com