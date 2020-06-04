Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nicholas Financial Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

  • Income (loss) year-over-year before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 109.2% compared to prior year fourth quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on new Contracts purchased and bulk portfolio purchases of approximately $19.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 86.3% compared to prior year fourth quarter
  • Originations year-over-year on Direct Loans for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased by 150.3% compared to prior year fourth quarter
  • Accounts 60+ days delinquent decreased to 2.9%, excluding Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts, compared to 3.3% as of the prior year fourth quarter
  • Gross Portfolio Yield for the three months ended March 31, 2020 increased to 27.9% compared to 26.9% during the prior year fourth quarter
  • The Company obtained a loan in the amount of approximately $3.2 million from Fifth Third Bank in connection with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) announced net income for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $2.3 million as compared to net loss of $4.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.  Diluted net income per share was $0.29 for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net loss per share of $0.60 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Revenue decreased 9.2% to $14.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $16.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported income before income taxes for the three months ended March 31, 2020 of $0.6 million as compared to a loss before income taxes of $6.0 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019.   The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.7 million during the three months ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $1.2 million during the three months ended March 31, 2019. 

In response to the global impacts of COVID-19 on U.S. companies and citizens, the government enacted the CARES Act on March 27, 2020. The CARES Act included several tax relief options for companies, which resulted in the following provisions available to the Company.

  • The Company has elected to carryback its 2018 net operating losses of $9.7 million to 2013, thus generating an anticipated refund of $3.4 million and an income tax benefit of $1.3 million. The tax benefit is the result of the federal income tax rate differential between the current statutory rate of 21% and the 35% rate applicable to 2013.
  • The Company plans to carryback its 2019 net operating losses of $2.9 million to 2014, thus generating an anticipated refund of $1.0 million and an income tax benefit of $0.4 million. The tax benefit is the result of the federal income tax rate differential between the current statutory rate of 21% and the 35% rate applicable to 2014.

During the quarter ended March 31, 2020, the Company had significant cash movements of approximately $19.9 million for the bulk portfolio purchases and approximately $7.4 million from the Credit Facility, which increased outstanding debt. The Company did not have any significant capital expenditures.

Net income for the year ended March 31, 2020 was $3.5 million as compared to net loss of $3.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.  Diluted net income per share was $0.45 for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to net loss per share of $0.46 for the year ended March 31, 2019. Revenue decreased 12.9% to $62.1 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $71.3 million for the year ended March 31, 2019. The Company reported income before income taxes for the year ended March 31, 2020 of $2.2 million as compared to loss before income taxes of 4.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.   The Company recorded an income tax benefit of $1.2 million for the year ended March 31, 2020 as compared to $0.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2019.

“We are very pleased to return to profitability in Fiscal Year 2020, after posting negative earnings in each of the previous two years,” commented Doug Marohn, President and CEO of Nicholas Financial. “Although the uncertainty related to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the economy is a very real factor, we believe the pieces are now in place to build upon those modest profits through market scale, new product offerings and other strategic initiatives.”

“As we navigate through the market conditions facing us today and impacting both our borrowing customers and our retail dealer partners, we are also focused on maintaining the underwriting and servicing discipline that allowed us to be profitable once again,” Marohn continued. “Our four-prong approach to growing our company is more important now than ever.  We are dedicated to growing market share in our existing markets, we are expanding our Direct Loan program wherever we have a branch location, we are committed to expanding our branch network in Idaho, Iowa, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin, and other locations, and we remain open to portfolio acquisitions as they present themselves.”

On May 27, 2020, the Company obtained a loan in the amount of $3,243,900 from Fifth Third Bank in connection with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (the “PPP Loan”). Pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program, all or a portion of the PPP Loan may be forgiven if the Company uses the proceeds of the PPP Loan for its payroll costs and other expenses in accordance with the requirements of the Paycheck Protection Program. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the PPP Loan for payroll costs and other covered expenses and intends to seek full forgiveness of the PPP Loan as soon as permitted under the Paycheck Protection Program.

“The Company is very fortunate to have the benefit of the Paycheck Protection Program at this critical time,” Doug Marohn added. “With these additional funds, we are able to bring back 100% of our employees who were furloughed in April, release the hiring freeze implemented in March and ensure all of our existing branch offices will remain open and operational for the foreseeable future.”

If the PPP Loan is not fully forgiven, the Company will remain liable for the full and punctual payment of the outstanding principal balance plus accrued and unpaid interest. The PPP Loan accrues interest at a rate per annum equal to 1.00% and an initial payment of accrued and unpaid interest is due on December 27, 2020. The outstanding principal balance plus accrued and unpaid interest is due on May 27, 2022. The PPP Loan is unsecured. The PPP Loan may be prepaid at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties. The Promissory Note contains events of default and other provisions customary for a loan of this type.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release include forward-looking statements, including expectations regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, its ability to obtain the expected financial and tax benefits from the CARES Act, and its ability to obtain loan forgiveness under its PPP loan, that involve risks and uncertainties, including risk relating to competition and our ability to increase and maintain yield and profitability at desirable levels, as well as risks relating to  general economic conditions, including in connection with the current COVID-19 pandemic, access to bank financing, our ability to expand the geographical scope of, and otherwise continue growing, our Direct Loan operations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019.  When used in this document, the words “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “will”, “may”, “plan,” “believe”, “intend” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are based on the beliefs of Company management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or expect. All forward-looking statements and cautionary statements included in this document are made as of the date hereof based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or cautionary statement.

Contact: Irina Nashtatik   NASDAQ: NICK
  Interim CFO
Ph # (727)-726-0763		   Web site: www.nicholasfinancial.com 


Key Performance Indicators on Contracts Purchased  
(Purchases in thousands)  
    Number of             Average                              
Fiscal Year   Contracts     Principal Amount     Amount     Average       Average       Average  
 /Quarter   Purchased     Purchased#     Financed*^     APR*       Discount%*       Term*  
2020     7,647     $ 76,696     $ 10,035       23.4   %     7.9   %     47  
4     1,991       19,658       9,873       23.5   %   7.9   %     46  
3     1,753       17,880       10,200       23.3   %   7.6   %     47  
2     2,011       20,104       9,997       23.5   %   7.9   %     46  
1     1,892       19,054       10,071       23.4   %   8.3   %     47  
2019     7,684     $ 77,499     $ 10,086       23.5   %     8.2   %     47  
4     2,151       21,233       9,871       23.5   %     8.0   %     46  
3     1,625       16,476       10,139       23.5   %     8.1   %     47  
2     1,761       17,845       10,133       23.5   %     8.4   %     47  
1     2,147       21,945       10,221       23.7   %     8.3   %     48  
2018     9,767     $ 109,575     $ 11,219       22.4   %     7.4   %     54  
4     2,814       29,254       10,396       23.3   %     7.9   %     50  
3     2,365       27,378       11,577       21.7   %     6.9   %     54  
2     2,239       25,782       11,515       22.0   %     7.3   %     55  
1     2,349       27,161       11,563       22.3   %     7.6   %     55  


Key Performance Indicators on Direct Loans Originated
(Originations in thousands) 		 
    Number of     Principal                            
Fiscal Year   Loans     Amount     Average Amount     Average       Average  
/Quarter   Originated     Originated     Financed*^     APR*       Term*  
2020     3,142       12,638       4,017       28.2   %     25  
4     720       3,104       4,310     28.6   %     25  
3     1,137       4,490       3,949     28.4   %     24  
2     739       2,988       4,043     27.4   %     25  
1     546       2,056       3,765     28.2   %     24  
2019     1,918     $ 7,741     $ 4,036     26.4   %     25  
4     236       1,240       4,654     27.3   %     24  
3     738       2,999       4,063     25.9   %     25  
2     495       1,805       3,646     26.5   %     25  
1     449       1,697       3,779     25.7   %     28  
2018     2,036     $ 7,642     $ 3,754     25.2   %     29  
4     380       1,445       3,752       25.0   %     29  
3     622       2,218       3,566     25.2   %     28  
2     501       1,953       3,897       25.1   %     29  
1     533       2,026       3,801       25.4   %     30  

*Each average included in the tables is calculated as a simple average.
^Average amount financed is calculated as a single loan amount.
#Bulk portfolio purchase excluded for period-over-period comparability.

Nicholas Financial, Inc. is a publicly-traded specialty consumer finance company, operating branch locations in both Southeastern and Midwestern U.S. states. The Company has approximately 7.8 million shares of voting common stock outstanding. For an index of Nicholas Financial, Inc.’s news releases or to obtain a specific release, visit our web site at www.nicholasfinancial.com.


Nicholas Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited, Dollars in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Amounts)

  Three months ended     Twelve months ended  
    March 31,     March 31,  
    2020     2019     2020     2019  
Revenue:                                  
Interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 14,896     $ 16,397     $ 62,095       $ 71,300  
Expenses:                                  
Operating expenses     8,583       8,934       34,432         33,548  
Provision for credit losses     3,919       11,165       16,901         32,836  
Interest expense     1,843       2,275       8,515         9,504  
Total expenses     14,345       22,374       59,848         75,888  
Income (loss) before income taxes     551       (5,977 )     2,247         (4,588 )
Income tax benefit     (1,744 )     (1,232 )     (1,219 )       (940 )
Net income (loss)   $ 2,295     $ (4,745 )   $ 3,466       $ (3,648 )
Earnings (loss) per share:                                  
Basic   $ 0.29     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.45       $ (0.46 )
Diluted   $ 0.29     $ (0.60 )   $ 0.45       $ (0.46 )


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited, In Thousands)

    March 31,     March 31,  
    2020     2019  
Cash and restricted cash   $ 24,684     $ 37,642  
Finance receivables, net     199,781       202,042  
Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets     1,864       -  
Other assets     11,755       12,736  
Total assets   $ 238,084     $ 252,420  
Credit facility   $ 124,255     $ 142,619  
Operating Lease Liabilities     1,883       -  
Other liabilities     4,367       4,916  
Total liabilities     130,505       147,535  
Shareholders’ equity     107,579       104,885  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 238,084     $ 252,420  
Book value per share   $ 13.78     $ 13.26  


    Three months ended     Twelve months ended    
    March 31,     March 31,    
    (In thousands)     (In thousands)    
Portfolio Summary   2020     2019     2020     2019    
Average finance receivables (1)   $ 213,666     $ 243,462     $ 226,541       $ 270,106    
Average indebtedness (2)   $ 121,733     $ 114,532     $ 132,552       $ 136,386    
Interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 14,896     $ 16,397     $ 62,095       $ 71,300    
Interest expense     1,843       2,275     $ 8,515       $ 9,504    
Net interest and fee income on finance receivables   $ 13,053     $ 14,122     $ 53,580       $ 61,796    
Portfolio yield (3)     27.89   %   26.94   %   27.41   %     26.40   %
Interest expense as a percentage of average finance receivables     3.45   %   3.74   %   3.76   %     3.52   %
Provision for credit losses as a percentage of average finance receivables     7.34   %   18.34   %   7.46   %     12.16   %
Net portfolio yield (3)     17.10   %   4.86   %   16.19   %     10.72   %
Operating expenses as a percentage of average finance receivables     16.07   %   14.68   %   15.20   %     12.42   %
Pre-tax yield as a percentage of average finance receivables (4)     1.03   %   (9.82 ) %   0.99   %     (1.70 ) %
Net charge-off percentage (5)     11.29   %   23.00   %   10.01   %     13.39   %
Allowance percentage (6)     5.22   %   6.97   %   4.93   %     6.28   %

Note: All three-month and twelve-month statement of income performance indicators expressed as percentages have been annualized.          

(1) Average finance receivables represent the average of finance receivables throughout the period.
(2) Average indebtedness represents the average outstanding borrowings under the Credit Facility.
(3) Portfolio yield represents interest and fee income on finance receivables as a percentage of average finance receivables. Net portfolio yield represents (a) interest and fee income on finance receivables minus (b) interest expense minus (c) the provision for credit losses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
(4) Pre-tax yield represents net portfolio yield minus operating expenses, as a percentage of average finance receivables.
(5) Net charge-off percentage represents net charge-offs (charge-offs less recoveries) divided by average finance receivables, outstanding during the period.
(6) Allowance percentage represents the allowance for credit losses divided by average finance receivables outstanding during the period.

The following tables present certain information regarding the delinquency rates experienced by the Company with respect to automobile finance installment contracts (“Contracts”) and direct consumer loans (“Direct Loans”), excluding any Chapter 13 bankruptcy accounts:

(In thousands, except percentages)

Contracts   Balance                                                
    Outstanding     30 – 59 days     60 – 89 days     90 – 119 days       120+       Total    
March 31, 2020   $ 207,247     $ 14,977     $ 4,290     $ 1,893       $ 19       $ 21,179    
              7.23   %   2.07   %   0.91   %     0.01   %     10.22   %
March 31, 2019   $ 220,995     $ 14,897     $ 5,155     $ 2,288       $ 10       $ 22,350    
              6.74   %   2.33   %   1.04   %     0.00   %     10.11   %
             
Direct Loans   Balance                                                
    Outstanding     30 – 59 days     60 – 89 days     90 – 119 days       120+       Total    
March 31, 2020   $ 11,844     $ 344     $ 136     $ 59       $ -       $ 539    
              2.90   %   1.15   %   0.50   %     0.00   %     4.55   %
March 31, 2019   $ 7,999     $ 197     $ 79     $ 31       $ -       $ 307    
              2.46   %   0.99   %   0.39   %     0.00   %     3.84   %

As of March 2019, the Company changed its charge-off policy from 181 days past due to 121 days past due, which aligned with industry standards and the sub-prime nature of the customers.  In the event of repossession, the charge-off will occur after standard collection practices by the Company, as determined by the residency state of a customer.  Based on these actions, improved servicing, and stricter underwriting policies, management has been able to minimize the increases in the delinquency rates.

The following table presents selected information on Contracts purchased and Direct Loans originated by the Company:    

    Contracts#     Direct Loans    
    Three months ended     Three months ended    
    March 31,     March 31,    
    (Purchases in thousands)     (Originations in thousands)    
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Purchases/Originations   $ 19,658     $ 21,233     $ 3,104     $ 1,240    
Average APR     23.5   %   23.5   % 28.6   % 27.3   %
Average discount     7.9   %   8.0   % N/A     N/A    
Average term (months)     46       46       25       24    
Average amount financed   $ 9,873     $ 9,871     $ 4,310     $ 4,654    
Number of contracts     1,991       2,151       720       236    
                                   
    Contracts#     Direct Loans    
    Twelve months ended     Twelve months ended    
    March 31,     March 31,    
    (Purchases in thousands)     (Originations in thousands)    
    2020     2019     2020     2019    
Purchases/Originations   $ 76,696     $ 77,499     $ 12,638     $ 7,741    
Average APR     23.4   %   23.5   %   28.2   %   26.4   %
Average discount     7.9   %   8.2   % N/A     N/A    
Average term (months)     47       47       25       25    
Average amount financed   $ 10,035     $ 10,086     $ 4,017     $ 4,036    
Number of contracts     7,647       7,684       3,142       1,918    

#Bulk portfolio purchases excluded for period-over-period comparability.

The following table presents selected information on the entire Contract and Direct Loan portfolios of the Company:

    Contracts     Direct Loans    
    As of     As of    
    March 31,     March 31,    
Portfolio   2020     2019     2020     2019    
Average APR     22.6   %   22.7   %   27.3   %   26.0   %
Average discount     7.58   %   7.47   % N/A     N/A    
Average term (months)     52     53     26     27    
Number of active contracts     26,894       27,106       3,481       2,489    

Nicholas Financial Reports 4th Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

