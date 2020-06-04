business.com’s Chief Revenue Officer to Present with EcSell Institute on What Reopening Means for You and Your Team

New webinar offers business leaders guidance and best practices for creating a safe and productive work environment amid pandemic and beyond

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As businesses begin to reopen their offices, leaders are grappling with questions like which employees should come back and when, how to help people feel safe, and how to lead a hybrid workforce with some in the office and others still at home. To help business leaders answer these questions and more, on Tuesday, June 9th Wayne Silverman, Chief Revenue Officer, business.com and Sarah Wirth, President, EcSell Institute will present “What Reopening Means for You and Your Business.” To register for the new webinar, please visit HERE .



As a trusted resource for the SMB community, business.com recently unveiled an expansive COVID-19 Business Resources section featuring editorial content covering the latest news, tips and resources; plus, expert advice directly from those on the front lines. With a continued commitment to helping business leaders, this EcSell Institute webinar will help operators navigate new challenges and changing business requirements as a result of the global pandemic. The webinar will offer practical advice and guidance for business leaders looking to reopen their offices and best practices for creating and maintaining a safe and productive work environment in a post-pandemic world.

Key takeaways include:

Insight into how employees’ concerns regarding Covid-19 are changing over time and how these feelings are impacting their work

Data on the challenges of working remotely to consider as you devise your management plan for your continued remote workforce

Best practices you can use to ensure your team members feel safe and cared for as they re-enter the office

"I'm excited to have Wayne Silverman of business.com join us for our webinar ‘What Re-Opening Means to You and Your Team.’ Many companies are looking for answers on how to re-open their offices effectively and, with his wealth of experience, Wayne will have valuable insights about creating re-opening plans that ensure employees feel safe and confident,” said Sarah Wirth, President, EcSell Institute. “Leaders who join our webinar will hear the latest data on employees’ concerns regarding COVID-19, benefits and challenges of remote work, and best practices you can use to ensure your team members feel cared for as they re-enter the office."

About business.com

Business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com .

About EcSell Institute:

EcSell Institute is the only organization that measures the impact coaching effectiveness has on employee performance. Bill Eckstrom founded the research-based company in 2008, after his years as an executive left him searching for a more data-driven approach to leading his team to exceed revenue goals. Today, EcSell is the world's foremost authority in metric-based leadership, having researched over 150,000 coaching interactions in the workplace and authoring best-selling book, The Coaching Effect.

