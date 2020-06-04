As Currency Values Deflate, Gold Sees Bright Horizon

/EIN News/ -- New York, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Kingman Minerals Ltd. (CVE: KGS) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, "Gold Has Just Started to Shine—Miners Should Glow in New Gold Rush.”

Gold has long been one of the most stable assets for investors, a safety net in an arena of economic risk. With the world facing a global health crisis in the form of COVID-19, and the prospect of a deep and extended recession looming in its wake, the precious metal is seeing renewed attention from investors. Bank of America recently raised its 18-month gold-price target to $3,000 an ounce, while others believe that gold is on the cusp of a new decade long bull market that will push the price well past $5,000 an ounce. Little wonder there’s such strong interest in gold companies such as Kingman Minerals Ltd. (CVE: KGS).

Gold’s sturdy staying power and vast upside potential has sparked keen interest in Kingman Minerals, which intends to very profitably extract new gold from old mining sites. Gold always has intrinsic value, whether for use in jewelry, electronics, or as an investment, and that value tends to climb relative to other investments during financially difficult times. Even before the COVID-19 crisis took full hold, commentators were predicting that gold would beat the market this year , and when gold rises in value, the mining companies typically see a corresponding rise in demand.

About Kingman Minerals Ltd.

Kingman Minerals Ltd. is currently engaged in the business of precious metal mineral exploration for the purpose of acquiring and advancing non grass roots mineral properties located in mining friendly jurisdictions of North America.

The Mohave Project (the "Project") is located in the Music Mountains in Mohave County, Arizona and is comprised of 20 lode claims which are inclusive of the past producing Rosebud Mine (the "Rosebud"). The company has also entered into an option agreement with two arms' length vendors to acquire 100% interest in 52 lode claims covering an area of 1,071.2 acres. High grade gold and silver veins were discovered in the area in the 1880's and were mined mainly in the late 20's and 30's. Underground development on the Rosebud property included a 400-foot shaft and approximately 2,500 feet of drifts, raises and crosscuts.

