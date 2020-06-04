Coronavirus - Uganda: Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is 522
Results from samples tested on 03 June 2020 confirm 15 new COVID-19 cases. The total confirmed cases are now 522.
- 4 are truck drivers who arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula.
- 2 are truck drivers from Busia.
- 9 are among alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases.
- The 9 cases from contacts and alerts are: 3 from Amuru, 2 from Kyotera, 1 from Buikwe, 1 from Nakaseke, 1 from Lira and 1 from Kampala districts.
- Additionally, 33 positive foreign truck drivers were handed over to their country of origin.
- Total Recoveries: 82.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.