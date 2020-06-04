DraftKings Partners With Bay Mills Resort & Casino to Bring Sports Betting to Michigan

Market Access Deal Will Bring Top-Rated Sportsbook App to the State

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ: DKNG) announced it is partnering with Bay Mills Resort & Casino to enter into a new market access deal, subject to the receipt of all applicable licenses and approvals, that will bring the number one-rated mobile sportsbook to sports fans across the state of Michigan. The DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app is currently available in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.



“Through a commitment to provide customers with a premier sports betting experience, DraftKings is happy to partner with Bay Mills Resort & Casino,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “The Great Lakes State presents a number of gaming opportunities and we look forward to collaborating with Bay Mills to provide residents with the best-in-class experience DraftKings is known for.”

In a DraftKings-led consumer study of Michiganders who expressed interest in online sports betting, over a third had already actively placed a legal bet via mobile by traveling either to another state or internationally where permitted. Another 55 percent had never made an online wager before, demonstrating potential among casual bettors upon market entry. As sports across the United States return, DraftKings Sportsbook will provide consumers with an innovative, immersive, and entertaining gaming experience.

In addition to mobile and online sportsbook access, the partnership will also allow Michigan sports fans to place sports bets in person at a retail betting location at Bay Mills Resort & Casino. Michigan is the seventh state to announce a DraftKings-branded retail sportsbook, joining Colorado, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey and New York. The retail sportsbook partnership is subject to adoption of applicable regulations and both parties securing necessary gaming licenses and other requisite approvals.

“We are excited about our new partnership with DraftKings,” said Bryan Newland, Tribal Chairman for the Bay Mills Indian Community. “Expanding on what entertainment options we can offer at Michigan’s longest operating gaming facility is always our goal. Our new on-site DraftKings Sportsbook will be one more great reason for Michiganders to vacation with us in the Upper Peninsula.”

DraftKings Sportsbook and daily fantasy products are available via iOS and Android here .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories.

DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

About Bay Mills Resort & Casino

Bay Mills Resort & Casino is an enterprise of the Bay Mills Indian Community and is the longest operating casino in Michigan. Located in Brimley Michigan, Bay Mills is an exciting entertainment destination along the shoreline of Lake Superior. With a wide assortment of slots and table games, bars and restaurants, a scenic 18-hole golf course, and a 143 room hotel, Bay Mills is the perfect gateway to adventure in the Upper Peninsula. For more information visit us online at www.baymillscasinos.com .

