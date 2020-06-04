Microbix Announces Quality Products Distribution Agreement

Appointment of Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc. for the United States

/EIN News/ -- MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX: MBX, Microbix®), an award-winning life sciences innovator and exporter, announces the appointment of Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc. (Alpha-Tec), a Calibre Scientific Inc. firm, as distributor of its Quality Assessment Products (QAPs™) for the United States.



Under an agreement between the parties, Alpha-Tec will provide physical distribution, sales and marketing, and technical support for the entire range of Microbix’s QAPs – including its whole-genome controls for molecular testing for COVID-19 disease (caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus) that are compatible with commercial lab instrument, lab-developed manual, and point-of-care based test systems. Notably, Microbix’s REDx™FLOQ® SARS-CoV-2 is the only RT-PCR test control available on a COPAN® FLOQSwab® – enabling ambient-temperature shipping and storage to maximize user convenience, while also supporting workflow from patient-sample receipt through to readout. More broadly, there are four-dozen such QAPs across the PROCEEDx™, REDx™ Controls, and REDx™FLOQ® tradenames – to support whole-process accuracy of tests for bacterial and viral diseases by emulating patient samples while being consistent, non-infectious, stable, and cross-instrument compatible.

Alpha-Tec was founded in 1979 and in 2017 joined Calibre Scientific Inc., a family of companies that provide reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables that address unique needs of the laboratory research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical industries in over 50 countries. Alpha-Tec has developed intimate relationships with the clinical laboratory market across the United States, including with independent chains, hospitals, diagnostics companies, and research institutions. Alpha-Tec has a highly-engaged customer base for its range of products that support bacteriology, mycobacteriology, mycology, and parasitology. Microbix’s QAPs line is a complimentary addition to an Alpha-Tec portfolio that already consists of its QC1 line of validation tools for traditional microbial pathogen testing. The combination is expected to be needed and well-received by its existing customer base.

Phil Casselli, SVP of Sales and Business Development of Microbix commented, “The United States has the potential to become the largest market for our QAPs, so we’ve sought to find the right distribution partner. We’re therefore pleased to have established this relationship with Alpha-Tec. Our COVID-19 and HPV REDx QAPs are now available for the U.S., and Alpha-Tec has the team and relationships needed to make certain Microbix’s QAPs become widely used by healthcare organizations throughout the country.”

Chris Williams, General Manager of Alpha-Tec, also commented, “The COVID-19 pandemic has made everyone far more aware of the potentially grave consequences of inaccurate testing for infectious diseases. We believe that products which help labs avoid both false-negative and false-positive results are very much needed. We’re therefore very pleased to be able to provide Microbix’s innovative test controls to our clinical laboratory and hospital customers, certainly for COVID-19 but equally for Microbix’s other current or emerging QAPs.”

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix develops proprietary biological and technology solutions for human health and well-being, with approximately 80 skilled employees and sales now exceeding $1 million per month on average. It makes a wide range of critical biological materials for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs™) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure quality control of clinical laboratory and point-of-care diagnostic tests. Microbix antigens enable the antibody tests of over 100 international diagnostics companies, while its QAPs are sold to clinical laboratory accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical laboratories. Microbix QAPs are now available in 22 countries, distributed by Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc., Diagnostic International Distribution S.p.A., Labquality Oy, The Medical Supply Company of Ireland, and R-Biopharm AG. Microbix is ISO 9001 and 13485 accredited, FDA and Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic® urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots.

Microbix is a publicly-traded company, listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Distribution inquiries should be directed to sarah.sokol@microbix.com.

About Alpha-Tec Systems, Inc.

Alpha-Tec is a scientific leader in the development of superior diagnostics for clinical microbiology laboratories. The company designs and manufactures innovative reagents for the pre-analytical processing and diagnosis of infectious diseases – primarily in the fields of mycobacteriology (e.g., Mycobacterium tuberculosis) and parasitology (e.g., Giardia duodenalis). Laboratories worldwide attain increased sensitivity, precision, and accuracy through the use of Alpha-Tec products.

