Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. Announces Q1 2020 Results

The Company’s unaudited interim financial statements and corresponding Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the three month period ended March 31, 2020 are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on Saturn’s website at www.saturnoil.com. Copies of the materials can also be obtained upon request without charge by contacting the Company directly. Please note, currency figures presented herein are reflected in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

First Quarter Highlights

Saturn’s strategy continues to be focused on the acquisition and development of high-quality Viking light oil assets.

Production averaged 706 bbls/day, despite not bringing any new wells on-line given the current world economic conditions resulting from the impact of COVID-19.

Adjusted EBITDAX (before pro-forma adjustments) was $2.05 million, a $0.78 million decrease from the same period in 2019 (see “Non-IFRS Measures”), primarily due to the decrease in production and realized price per barrel (see “Non-IFRS Measures”).

Net income for the period ending March was $657,851, compared to $1.64 million in the same period of 2019. The decrease of $0.98 million was primarily a result of lower production from not bringing on any new wells in the period.

Realized gain on derivative instruments was $288,015 for the period ending March 31, 2020, a $317,453 increase from the same period in 2019.

Unrealized gain on derivative instruments was $3.28 million for the period ending March 31, 2020.

Saturn’s operating netback (see “Non-IFRS Measures”) before realized loss on derivatives was $37.00/bbl, a decrease of $12.25/bbl from the same period in 2019. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to a decline of $13.87/bbl in the realized price, offset by a reduction in operating costs of $1.06/bbl.

At March 31, 2020, Saturn had US$19.99 million of borrowings (CAD$28.36 million converted at an exchange rate of $1.00 USD to $1.4187 CAD on March 31, 2020) drawn against its US$20.00 million Revolving Note (CAD$28.37 million using the period-end exchange rate).

Three months ended

March 31, ($, except per unit amounts) 2020 2019 Financial Oil revenue 3,165,453 4,579,854 Net income 657,851 1,638,776 Per share – basic & diluted 0.00 0.01 Sales Volumes Crude oil (bbls/d) 706 806 Natural gas (Mcf/d) - - Natural gas liquids (bbls/d) - - Total (bbls/d) 706 806 % liquids 100 % 100%





Three months ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Average Realized Prices Crude Oil ($/bbl) 49.24 63.11 Natural gas ($/Mcf) - - Natural gas liquids ($/bbl) - - Total ($/bbl) 49.24 63.11 Operating Netback1 ($/bbl) Realized price 49.24 63.11 Royalties 1.86 2.43 Operating costs 10.37 11.43 Operating netback1 37.00 49.25 Realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 4.48 (0.41) Operating netback, after realized gain (loss) on derivative instruments 41.48 48.84

Outlook

In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia resulted in significant downfall in global oil prices. Saturn is cautious with its capital spending in light of uncertainties around worldwide energy consumption and supplies and the duration of this turmoil. The Company plans to suspend its capital program to preserve future development economics until oil prices recover and stabilize. Over 60% of Saturn’s 2020 forecast base oil production (net of royalties) is hedged, which is expected to help the Company endure the current economic situation. In addition, Saturn is continually reviewing its 2020 budget, including exploring all avenues to reduce debt, G&A and operating expenses, along with the implementation of a 20% reduction on all management salaries.

(1) Non-IFRS Measure that does not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the section entitled “Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Operational Information and Non-IFRS Measures.” (2) Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Operational Information and Non-IFRS Measures

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX.V: SOIL) (FSE: SMK) is a public energy Company focused on the acquisition and development of undervalued, low-risk assets. Saturn is driven to build a strong portfolio of cash flowing assets with strategic land positions. De-risked assets and calculated execution will allow Saturn to achieve growth in reserves and production through retained earnings. Saturn's portfolio will become its key to growth and provide long-term stability to shareholders.

Investor & Media Contact:

Saturn Oil & Gas

John Jeffrey, MBA - Chief Executive Officer & Chairman

Tel: +1 (587) 392-7902

www.saturnoil.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information Regarding Disclosure on Oil and Gas Operational Information and Non-IFRS Measures

This news release contains metrics commonly used in the oil and natural gas industry, such as "operating netbacks" and “Adjusted EBITDAX” These terms are not defined in IFRS and do not have standardized meanings or standardized methods of calculation and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies, and therefore should not be used to make such comparisons.

Operating Netback: equals petroleum sales (before realized hedging gains or losses on derivative instruments) less royalties and operating costs calculated on a boe basis.

Adjusted EBITDAX: equals Consolidated Net Income adding back items deducted in determining Consolidated Net Income, including financing charges, exploration expenses, income taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization and other non-cash items, losses attributable to extraordinary and non-recurring losses for such period minus all non-cash items of income which were included in determining such Consolidated Net Income and earnings attributable to extraordinary and non-recurring gains for such period. Management believes that such a measure provides an insightful assessment of Saturn’s operational performance on a continuing basis by eliminating certain non-cash charges and charges that are non-recurring or discretionary and utilizes the measure to assess its ability to finance capital expenditures and debt repayments. Adjusted EBITDAX as presented is not intended to represent cash flow from operating activities, net earnings or other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

Such metrics have been included herein to provide readers with additional information to evaluate the Company’s performance, however such metrics should not be unduly relied upon. Management uses oil and gas metrics for its own performance measurements and to provide shareholders with measures to compare Saturn’s operations over time. Readers are cautioned that the information provided by these metrics, or that can be derived from the metrics presented in this press release, should not be relied upon for investment or other purposes. See "Non-IFRS Measures" contained within Saturn’s MD&A for applicable definitions, calculations, rationale for use and reconciliations to the most directly comparable measure under IFRS.

Boe equivalent

Where applicable, oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

