SIC seizes over fake USD 670,000

Ondjiva, ANGOLA, June 4 - The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), in the Cunene, presented, Wednesday, in Ondjiva, a network of counterfeiters of foreign currency, consisting of 11 national citizens, having in their possession fake USD 670,600. ,

In a statement to Angop, the SIC spokesman at Cunene, intendent , José Coimbra, said that the dismantling of this network of foreign currency counterfeiters operating on Angolan and Namibian territory is the result of six months of investigation work.

 

Of the 11 citizens, already heard by the Attorney General's Office (PGR), six are agents of the National Police.

 

José Coimbra said the aim of the counterfeiters was to inject the USD 670,600 into the national market from Luanda.

