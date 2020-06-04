Lincoln Financial Group Partners with PlanSource to Simplify the Benefits Experience through Boost

PlanSource Boost aims to modernize benefits management, ease the administrative burden on HR teams and optimize benefits shopping for employees

/EIN News/ -- ORLANDO, Fla., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PlanSource , a leading provider of cloud-based benefits software, announced today that Lincoln Financial Group , a leader in employee benefits, has joined PlanSource Boost, an innovative partnership program created to enhance the benefits experience through optimized benefits shopping, simplified billing, preferred pricing and real-time API integrations.



Employee engagement is a top priority in an environment that is overloaded with noise right now. A study conducted in partnership by Lincoln Financial Group and The Center for Generational Kinetics found that 62 percent of millennials say they have given up searching for information about their benefits or financial products because it was too overwhelming. This is critical since understanding a benefit was the top-cited factor among millennials deciding whether or not to enroll.

“Employees need an easy-to-use benefits technology experience with self-service education provided within the shopping experience,” said Bradley Taylor, Executive Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at PlanSource. “One of the foundational elements of the Boost program is increasing employee benefits engagement with an optimized experience in one mobile-friendly and convenient location.”

PlanSource Boost offers real-time API integrations, an engaging employee shopping experience and time-saving services. When employers offer one or more qualifying lines of Lincoln Financial Group coverage, they receive:

An optimized employee experience – Educational materials and relevant content are built into the shopping experience using consumer marketing techniques to guide employees to the right benefits.

– Educational materials and relevant content are built into the shopping experience using consumer marketing techniques to guide employees to the right benefits. Preferred pricing – A straightforward preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform.

– A straightforward preferred price for the PlanSource benefits technology platform. Simple, consolidated billing and payment – Customers use PlanSource to self-bill for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving time for busy HR professionals and eliminating the need to reconcile bills.

– Customers use PlanSource to self-bill for the products offered from Boost carriers, saving time for busy HR professionals and eliminating the need to reconcile bills. Industry-leading integrations – PlanSource and Lincoln Financial Group will be rolling out state-of-the-art integrations for evidence of insurability, plan configuration, enrollment and access to carrier member portals.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with PlanSource to participate in Boost and be part of a program that will increase employee benefits engagement and reduce employee confusion for our brokers and clients,” said Bob Reiff, Senior Vice President, Head of Distribution and Client Solutions, Lincoln Financial Group. “Our strong partnership enables us to continue to deliver a better benefits experience to our mutual clients through Boost.”

Learn more about our partnership at plansource.com/Lincoln .

About Lincoln Financial Group

Lincoln Financial Group provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. Today, more than 17 million customers trust their retirement, insurance and wealth protection expertise to help address their lifestyle, savings and income goals, as well as to guard against long-term care expenses. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, Lincoln Financial Group is the marketing name for Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) and its affiliates. The company had $247 billion in end-of-period account values as of March 31, 2020. Lincoln Financial Group is a committed corporate citizen included on major sustainability indices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and FTSE4Good. Dedicated to diversity and inclusion, Lincoln earned perfect 100 percent scores on the Corporate Equality Index and the Disability Equality Index. Lincoln has also been recognized in Newsweek’s Most Responsible Companies and is among Forbes’ World’s Best Employers, Best Large Employers, Best Employers for Diversity, Best Employers for Women and ranked on the JUST 100 list. Learn more at www.LincolnFinancial.com . Follow them on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram . Sign up for email alerts at http://newsroom.lfg.com .

About PlanSource

PlanSource is a technology company driven to create a better benefits experience for employers and their employees. More than 5 million consumers receive their benefits through the PlanSource platform, which provides flexible and intuitive software and services for benefits administration. By combining industry-leading software and a full suite of technology-enabled services, PlanSource provides companies of all sizes with a complete solution for benefits shopping, enrollment, billing, compliance and administration. Learn more at www.plansource.com .

PlanSource is a registered trademark of PlanSource Benefits Administration, Inc., and PlanSource owns other registered and unregistered trademarks. Other names used herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.





Press Contact Jeanne Achille The Devon Group for PlanSource 732.706.0123 ext. 700 jeanne@devonpr.com Cat Miller Director of Communications & Partner Marketing, PlanSource 918.894.1298 Cat.miller@plansource.com Anastasia Barbalios Consultant, Corporate Communications, Lincoln Financial Group 215.201.9012 Anastasia.Barbalios@lfg.com