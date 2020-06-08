Principles of IT Leadership 2020 goes Digital
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few years, IT has become an essential part of every businesses journey towards digital transformation. In fact, Gartner reports that globally 90% of organizations are making it a priority. This means that now, more than ever before, companies are on the lookout for innovative solutions to outdated issues.
Yet, despite the obvious interest, reports suggest that roughly 50% of business’s IT projects fail. And the question is, why? As technology evolves, there’s little doubt that it can provide modern and forward-thinking tools, however, it’s up to the leaders in IT to ensure that their solutions are fully understood and implemented if they want to succeed.
This means that IT directors and managers have an increasingly vital role to play within organisations as they become more dependent on technology both operationally and strategically. And that’s exactly what the Principles of IT Leadership 2020 will unpack during a two-day interactive and dynamic webinar.
Taking to the digital sphere, the programme will guide CIOs, CTOs, IT managers and Future IT leaders through the latest techniques for developing ideas and plotting a successful technology vision as well as focusing on the important leadership role that senior IT executives play within an organisation. Specific topics include:
●Technology and Innovation Leadership;
●Linking IT Management to Business Priorities;
●IT Communicating Technology;
●Commercial Acumen;
●and High-Level Role of Senior IT Executives.
Confirmed facilitators for Principles of IT Leadership 2020 include:
●Charles Guise-Brown, CIO of Outsourced — Guise-Brown has proven track record of provisioning IT enablement services and delivering an IT innovation pipeline. He has specialised knowledge of Marketing Automation, CRM, BI and Data Warehousing.
●Johannes Joubert, Business Solutions Architect at Growthpoint Properties — Joubert leads a team of IT professionals in systems operations and development. With 20 years’ experience in corporate IT across multiple industries including FMCG, Supply Chain, and more recently, Property and Construction.
Upon completing the programme, all registered participants will receive CPD certificates with 5 CPD points from the Institute of Chartered IT Professionals (ICITP).
How to participate
Join as an attendee: The programme is designed for anyone who has responsibility for managing an IT support organization or who is being positioned to manage such an organization.
For more information about this conference, visit: https://www.itnewsafrica.com/principles-of-it-leadership/
