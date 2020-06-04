Free Webinar: How to Sell Faster and More To Your Digital Customer

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the last few years, more and more consumers have opted to engage with brands and businesses digitally. This technological evolution — while very beneficial for consumers — is extremely valuable for organisations, and it has only been fast-tracked by the impact of COVID-19 on social and economic activity.

In these uncertain times, potential clients will interact with your company by phone, instant messaging, email, mobile app or social channels — providing a deep treasure trove of data that your sales team can utilize to close deals. This means that now, more than ever, it’s important to not only use but also properly understand the wealth of data within your organisation.

With this in mind, leading call centre software company, Genesys wants you to join the virtual conversation alongside leaders in the industry to explore the challenges and opportunities which await companies selling to digital consumers.

This FREE Webinar — which takes place on Wednesday, 10 June 2020 at 11h00 — will be facilitated by Eldon Phukuile, Chairperson – Board of Directors at Customer Experience South Africa (CXSA) alongside two expert speakers.

Under the theme “Sell Faster and More to your Digital Customer”, this online discussion will reveal ways to increase your sales conversion rate by harnessing unstructured data within your organisation, engage with the right prospects timeously and use AI to predict outcomes while triggering profitable engagements.

Confirmed speakers include:

●Eldon Phukuile, Chairperson – Board of Directors at Customer Experience South Africa (CXSA)
●Pieter Van Eyssen , Principal Solution Consultant at Genesys, South & East Africa
●Alichia Griffith, Solution Consultant at Genesys Southern & Eastern Africa

For more information on this webinar visit: https://www.itnewsafrica.com/genesys-webinar/
[t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: events@itnewsafrica.com

Events Manager
IT News Africa
+27110260982
email us here

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.