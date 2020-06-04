ECCAS analyses strategy against Covid-19

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 4 - The members of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) analyze Thursday, in a video conference, in its IX Special Session, the Draft Regional Strategy against covid-19, with the participation of the Ministers of Finance and Health, Vera Daves and Sílvia Lutucuta, respectively.,

The event, which began Wednesday, analysed the political and security situation in the Central African Republic (CAR), based on the report of the Secretary-General of ECCAS, prepared by the Central African Early Warning Mechanism.

The session, also by videoconference, was attended by the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, and addressed, among other issues, the pre-selection of members of the ECCAS Commission.

According to the report to which Angop had access, the pre-election process was also discussed, which aims to fill the posts of Chairperson of the Commission, a function for which the Republic of Angola runs with Ambassador Gilberto da Piedade Veríssimo, current Deputy Executive Secretary for Political Affairs of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, and one of vice-president.

There are also five vacancies for Commissioners to fill, namely for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Common Market, Monetary and Financial Economic Affairs, Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Gender Promotion, Human and Social Development, and Territory Planning and Infrastructure.

In today's meeting, according to the document, the information note prepared by the ECCAS secretariat on the modalities of organization of the next Session of the ECCAS Conference of Heads of State and Government was analysed.