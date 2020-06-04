InterHarmony Opens First Ever Online Music Conservatory

InterHarmony will open the first ever online music conservatory offering an exciting journey of learning classical music from virtual to actual!

If you’re young, it doesn’t mean you’re not advanced. If you’ve never played, it doesn’t mean you cannot play. If you’re a beginner, it doesn’t mean you cannot become a star.” — Misha Quint, Cellist and Music Director of InterHarmony School of Music