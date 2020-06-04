ASA Insurance Discussed The Advantages of Calling for a Car Insurance Quote in Salt Lake City
The insurance provider offers critical information for Utah residents
ASA can give you a quote on car insurance in four minutes or less. Many times, they can provide that quote while on the phone rather than calling the person back.”SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, June 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the leading providers of insurance in Salt Lake City has shared important tips with Utah drivers for getting a quote for a new insurance policy.
— ASA Insurance
Today, there are countless online sites offering online auto insurance quotes. However, Utah-based insurance company ASA Insurance recommends calling an agent to get a quote for a new policy. Online websites promote the convenience of using their forms for obtaining a quote. However, ASA Insurance noted multiple advantages for seeking out quotes over the phone.
To get a car insurance quote in Salt Lake City, customers can call ASA Insurance. Just like the online sites, an independent agency can provide multiple quotes from different carriers. Doing this over the phone allows the person to compare prices so they know they’re getting the best deal.
There are several myths surrounding how to get auto insurance quotes in Salt Lake City. People often think shopping online is faster, but Creed Anderson of ASA Insurance says this isn’t always the case. “ASA can give you a quote on car insurance in four minutes or less. Many times, they can provide that quote while on the phone rather than calling the person back.” This is a significant advantage if a person can’t always answer the phone because they’re at work or if they need to purchase auto insurance right away.
Another benefit to calling ASA Insurance for car insurance quotes is it allows the insurance agent to find the best insurance policy for a specific vehicle—it doesn’t always come down to the lowest price. It’s also about the amount of risk a driver has and getting the best value for their dollar. A phone call to a local insurance company also ensures that person receives a personal touch. They will often talk to the same insurance person each time they call. This agent will have important information on hand so the caller isn’t starting from square one each time they call in.
Drivers can also get more discounts when they call in for insurance quotes. For example, the agent might be able to tell them how much it would cost to switch both their car insurance and home insurance to the same company. Additionally, they can offer advice and tips on how to save money with discounts. The agent may be able to start with the amount the person can afford to pay which also saves time. If a driver has a limited budget to work with, the agent can adjust the quote to fit their needs instead of just presenting them with the basic policy options.
Anderson encourages customers to try it the next time they need to review their car insurance coverage. “Far too many people go online and have lost that personal touch,” he says. “If they call our office, they will see for themselves how much nicer it is to talk to a live person when getting quotes on their auto insurance.”
There’s no obligation when a person requests a quote on the phone, but it gives them the opportunity to talk to a person and get a feel for the insurance agency. Customer service plays a key role in convincing people to choose the right insurance agency for their insurance needs.
Creed Anderson
ASA Insurance
+1 801-486-7463
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook