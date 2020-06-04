Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Pilgrim’s Issues Statement on Recent DOJ Action

/EIN News/ -- GREELEY, Colo., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Pilgrim’s [NASDAQ: PPC] was informed of an indictment against a current executive and two former Pilgrim’s employees. We take this matter very seriously. The company is committed to high ethical standards, governance, and free and open competition that benefits both customers and consumers.

Pilgrim’s will continue to fully cooperate with the Department of Justice in their investigation.

Media Contact:
Cameron Bruett
cameron.bruett@jbssa.com
970.506.7801

