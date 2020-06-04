CANADA'S VITAFIBER™ IMO – NAMED TOP U.S. PREBIOTIC AWARD FINALIST
Judges impressed with Canadian developed fiber product to help with gut health and digestion
The human gut is a scientific marvel and each day we learn more about the role prebiotics play in its function.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, June 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VITAFIBER™ IMO – NAMED TOP U.S. PREBIOTIC AWARD FINALIST
— Dr. Vinti Goel
Canadian developed fiber product to help with gut health and digestion impresses judges
CHICAGO, IL. An American judging panel has chosen a Canadian fibre product as a finalist for the 2020 U.S ‘Prebiotic Ingredient of the Year’ award. NutraIngredients-USA, a world leading digital trade publication, has announced that VitaFiber™ IMO is a finalist for the coveted award which recognizes an ingredient that helps improve gut health and digestion by promoting the growth of good bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract.
VitaFiber™ IMO is a low-calorie natural sweetener, prebiotic and dietary fibre used to replace sugar and increase fibre in yogurts, protein bars, ice cream, beverages and confectionaries and is sold to more than 200 manufacturers on four continents. VitaFiber™ IMO was developed by Canadian biotech, BioNeutra North America, and was approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies – the US FDA, Health Canada and the European Food Safety Authority.
Vice President of Scientific and Regulatory Affairs, Dr. Vinti Goel, says, “We’re honoured to be a finalist and pleased to be recognized for our commitment to science. The human gut is a scientific marvel and each day we learn more about the role prebiotics play in its function. New research on the gut tells us some amazing things about how it keeps us healthy - everything from controlling the disease fighting immune system to a role in controlling our mood. It’s even been described as our second brain.” Researchers have done nearly three hundred and fifty clinical trials on prebiotics and are hailing it as a special new ‘gut helper’ which ‘feeds’ the trillions of bacteria in the gastrointenstinal tract.
Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Sheri O’Brien says, “Consumer interest in ways to improve digestion and gut health increases every day and prebiotics are a big part of that growing interest.”
The winner of the award for top U.S. prebiotic will be announced, in a virtual presentation hosted from Chicago on July 13, 2020. BioNeutra is a Canadian awards leader and is a finalist for European ‘Sports Ingredient of the Year’ for 2020 and a nominee for more than a half dozen other awards. Earlier this month the world’s top financial newspaper, the Financial Times, ranked BioNeutra among the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas along with Tesla, Uber, Netflix and PayPal.
About BioNeutra
BioNeutra is an award-winning, sector-leading Canadian company in the business of research and development, production and commercialization of ingredients for nutraceutical, functional and mainstream foods and beverages with a focus on its lead product - VitaFiber™ IMO.
VitaFiber™ IMO is made using a patented process that naturally transforms starch molecules from agricultural crops such as pea or tapioca into healthy, functional molecules. The VitaFiber manufacturing process is based upon a natural enzymatic conversion of the molecules without any chemical modification involved making VitaFiber™ IMO, a natural food and beverage ingredient. VitaFiber™ IMO is also non-GMO, vegan friendly, gluten-free, Kosher and Halal certified and available as certified organic.
VitaFiber™ IMO has been approved for sale by the world’s top three health regulatory bodies – GRAS approved by the US Food & Drug Administration; the European Food Safety Authority and Health Canada (approved as a novel food ingredient). VitaFiber™ IMO is a naturally sweet, low calorie alternative to sugar and is a natural source of dietary fibre and prebiotic for human digestive health. It is also helpful with weight management.
The Company’s customers include a mix of 200 small and medium businesses as well as a number of high-profile food and beverage manufacturers on four continents.
www.bioneutra.ca www.vitafiberimo.com
Media Contact:
Warren Michaels
Vice President/Communications
BioNeutra Global Corporation
warren.michaels@bioneutra.ca
cell: +1-780-977-8261
Warren Michaels
BioNeutra North America Inc.
+1 780-977-8261
email us here