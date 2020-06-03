LGI Homes, Inc. Reports May 2020 Home Closings

/EIN News/ -- THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 640 home closings in May 2020, compared to 681 home closings in May 2019. The Company ended the first five months of 2020 with a total of 3,080 home closings, a 22.2% increase over 2,521 home closings during the first five months of 2019.



As of the end of May 2020, the Company had 116 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Recently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America, based on units closed, the Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 35,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com .