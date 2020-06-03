AGent Information Software (AIFS) Announces Cash Dividend

Parent Company of Auto-Graphics announces cash dividend for investors

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agent Information Software (OTC: AIFS) today announced that on May 5, 2020, its Board of Directors approved a cash dividend to its shareholders.



A dividend of $0.03 per common share will be paid on June 12, 2020, to all shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 26, 2020.

Auto-Graphics continues to see growth with their resource sharing product SHAREit, along with VERSO and MONTAGE bringing more customers to the company.

About AGent Information Software

Founded in 1950 and operating under the name Auto-Graphics, Inc. since 1969. Agent Information Software, Inc. (AIS) came about in 2010 to become Auto-Graphics, Inc. parent company. AIS develops innovative information and data management solutions for multiple platforms that are standards-compliant, built on open systems architecture and available through the Software as a Service (SaaS) hosted delivery model.

AIS’ technical ingenuity and reputation for service excellence make us a trusted partner to more than 11,000 libraries, throughout North America. Customers across multiple industries use their information and data management systems, including a range of library markets such as public, academic, school, special and consortia, and supports the needs of customers in the legal, financial, publishing, aerospace, and manufacturing markets. For more information, please visit www.agentinformationsoftware.com or www.auto-graphics.com .

