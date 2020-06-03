Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (158,318) deaths (4,508), and recoveries (67,630)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (158,318) deaths (4,508), and recoveries (67,630) by region:
Central (17,325 cases; 410 deaths; 6,012 recoveries): Burundi (63; 1; 33), Cameroon (6,585; 200; 3,676), Central African Republic (1,173; 4; 23), Chad (803; 66; 562), Congo (618; 20; 179), DRC (3,495; 75; 492), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (2,803; 20; 779), Sao Tome & Principe (479; 12; 68).
Eastern (18,856; 554; 5,569): Comoros (132; 2; 27), Djibouti (3,935; 26; 1,636), Eritrea (40; 0; 39), Ethiopia (1,486; 17; 246), Kenya (2,216; 74; 553), Madagascar (908; 6; 195), Mauritius (335; 10; 322), Rwanda (384; 2; 269), Seychelles (11; 0; 11), Somalia (2,089; 79; 380), South Sudan (994; 10; 6), Sudan (5,310; 307; 1,625), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (507; 0; 82).
Northern (47,009; 2,010; 20,609): Algeria (9,626; 667; 6,067), Egypt (27,536; 1,052; 6,827), Libya (182; 5; 52), Mauritania (668; 31; 55), Morocco (7,910; 206; 6,643), Tunisia (1,087; 49; 965).
Southern (38,219; 780; 19,650): Angola (86; 4; 18), Botswana (40; 1; 23), Eswatini (294; 3; 198), Lesotho (2; 0; 1), Malawi (358; 4; 42), Mozambique (307; 2; 98), Namibia (25; 0; 16), South Africa (35,812; 755; 18,313), Zambia (1,089; 7; 912), Zimbabwe (206; 4; 29).
Western (36,909; 754; 15,790): Benin (244; 3; 148), Burkina Faso (884; 53; 753), Cape Verde (477; 5; 238), Cote d'Ivoire (3,024; 33; 1,501), Gambia (26; 1; 21), Ghana (8,297; 38; 2,986), Guinea (3,886; 23; 2,267), Guinea-Bissau (1,339; 8; 67), Liberia (316; 28; 169), Mali (1,351; 78; 769), Niger (960; 65; 848), Nigeria (10,819; 314; 3,239), Senegal (3,932; 45; 2,063), Sierra Leone (909; 47; 491), Togo (445; 13; 230).
*Africa numbers are taken from official RCC and Member State reports.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).