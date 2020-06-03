Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Growing Quincy data center seeks revised air permit

QUINCY – 

As part of a planned expansion, Sabey Data Center Properties has applied to modify an existing air permit at its Intergate.Quincy facility.

Sabey aims to keep 37 emergency backup generator engines within the existing campus, located at 2200 M Street NE. Two new buildings would house an additional 32 emergency generators.

The Washington Department of Ecology is seeking comment on these proposed changes, which require a revised air permit to ensure protection of human health and the environment. Sabey’s current permit – issued in 2011 and last revised in 2016 – allows up to 44 backup generators that run on diesel.

Diesel engine exhaust contains fine particles and other gases that can cause health problems for people who are exposed frequently and at high enough levels.

Data centers house servers that store digital data, handle email, manage instant messages and run applications for computers. The Intergate.Quincy facility uses cooling units to keep equipment from overheating, as well as backup generators in case of power outages.

The proposed permit changes include conditions to protect public health from air pollution, such as limits on the amount of fuel and number of hours the engines can operate.

Attend an online public webinar

Ecology is holding a public informational webinar at 6 p.m. on June 24 to answer questions. Visit ecology.wa.gov/SabeyComment for details on how to join online or by phone.

Review the revised permit and submit comments

Review documents online and submit comments June 3 to July 10, 2020, by any of the following methods. Comments submitted online, by email, or by mail are equally considered.

To request ADA accommodation, contact Ecology's ADA Coordinator by email at ecyadacoordinator@ecy.wa.gov, or call 360-407-6831, 711 (relay service), or 877-833-6341 (TTY). Para asistencia en español: preguntas@ecy.wa.gov.

