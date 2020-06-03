Delta Apparel Joins Cotton LEADS Program

Commitment Emphasizes Support for Sustainable Cotton in Brand Supply Chain

/EIN News/ -- GREENVILLE, S.C., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSE American: DLA), a leading provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products, has joined the Cotton LEADS program signifying its commitment to sustainability and acknowledging the ongoing improvements U.S. and Australian cotton growers continue to make under both countries’ stringent regulatory environments. The aim of the Cotton LEADS program is to raise awareness of sustainable and responsible cotton growing practices, and to keep member partners informed about the leading efforts in reducing the environmental impact of cotton production. Currently, the Cotton LEADS program has more than 600 partner companies around the world.



“Delta Apparel has been a good customer of U.S. cotton for many years,” says Jennifer Lukowiak, director of Supply Chain Marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “By joining Cotton LEADS, they underscore their commitment to sustainability and to the role U.S. cotton plays in fulfilling it.”

Cotton LEADS is a program that is committed to responsibly produced cotton. Built upon core principles that are consistent with sustainability and that promote the use of best practices and traceability in the supply chain, Cotton LEADS offers cotton users the confidence and knowledge that their raw material is responsibly produced and traceable. Cotton LEADS was founded by an alliance of industry organizations in Australia and the United States of America.

“Quality products start with quality ingredients,” says Deb Merrill, President of Delta Group and CFO of Delta Apparel, Inc. “For Delta Apparel, quality has to also include a sustainability component. We are proud to support the work that cotton farmers are doing and to utilize their fiber across our brand portfolio, including Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. We take great pride in the efficiency throughout our supply chain and managing sustainable cotton resources without adding costs.”

About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, DTG2Go, LLC, Salt Life, LLC, and M.J. Soffe, LLC, is a vertically-integrated, international apparel company that designs, manufactures, sources, and markets a diverse portfolio of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products under the primary brands of Salt Life®, COAST®, Soffe®, and Delta. The Company is a market leader in the direct-to-garment digital print and fulfillment industry, bringing DTG2Go technology and innovation to the supply chain of its customers. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products through a variety of distribution channels and tiers, including outdoor and sporting goods retailers, independent and specialty stores, better department stores and mid-tier retailers, mass merchants and e-retailers, the U.S. military, and through its business-to-business e-commerce sites. The Company’s products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com , www.coastapparel.com , www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel. com as well as through its branded retail stores. The Company’s operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 8,400 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com .

About Cotton LEADS:

The Cotton LEADS program is a joint effort of the Australian and U.S. cotton industries. Its founding members are Cotton Australia, the Australian Cotton Shippers Association, the Cotton Foundation, the National Cotton Council of America, Cotton Council International and Cotton Incorporated. The program is designed to raise awareness of the responsible growing practices and commitment to continuous improvement among cotton producers in the member countries. More information on the Cotton LEADS program is at: www.cottonleads.org.

Company Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

ICR, Inc.

Investors:

Media:

