Flagship Biosciences chooses Harte Hanks as marketing solutions partner.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harte Hanks, Inc. (NYSE: HHS), a leading behavioral marketing company, announced today that it has been selected by Flagship Biosciences to provide strategic marketing solutions in developing a new customer acquisition program.



Flagship Biosciences is a leader in technology-driven tissue analysis, and provides expert tissue data insights to pharmaceutical, biotechnology and clinical diagnostic companies.

Harte Hanks will be developing a targeted, multi-channel campaign including email, digital advertising and content creation to help Flagship Biosciences engage priority audiences, nurture leads and connect with potential clients.

Through extensive behavioral research, Harte Hanks has laid out a strategy for communicating to key decision-makers in Flagship’s target biotechnology market. The campaign will convey Flagship’s value proposition as a trusted research partner that can accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes. For the campaign launch, Harte Hanks will provide research, strategic planning, creative messaging and execution.

“It’s important that we get our message in front of the critical decision-makers at these pharmaceutical companies and show how we can help improve their clinical results,” said Flagship Biosciences CEO Trevor Johnson. “We chose Harte Hanks for their proven record and expertise in connecting with prospects on a one-to-one level through targeted marketing campaigns.”

“We are thrilled to have this opportunity to support Flagship Biosciences and build a partnership with such an innovator in their field,” said Dana Adams, Chief Client Officer, Harte Hanks. “We’ll bring our expertise in pharma/biosciences and BtoB marketing credentials to bear, and we’re confident that our experience in successful, award-winning lead generation campaigns will help this leading-edge company reach their growth goals this year and beyond.”

About Harte Hanks

At Harte Hanks, we're building a modern, behavioral marketing company. We marry our data-driven understanding of human behavior with a seamless connection to the customer. Through digital, direct, sampling, fulfillment and customer care, we manage a full customer experience. And in doing so, we are shortening the distance between behavior and action. Harte Hanks has 2,400 employees delivering solutions in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. For more information, visit Harte Hanks at hartehanks.com, call 800-456-9748, or email us at pr@hartehanks.com.

As used herein, “Harte Hanks” refers to Harte Hanks, Inc. and/or its applicable operating subsidiaries, as the context may require. Harte Hanks’ logo and name are trademarks of Harte Hanks.

About Flagship Biosciences

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, Flagship Biosciences, Inc. is a technology-driven tissue analysis services company delivering the most accurate and informative data available. It is revolutionizing tissue analysis to improve drug development and diagnostics using the power of AI with a consultative approach. Flagship’s services and technology dramatically improve on the data and interpretation from traditional pathology methods, eliminating variability and bringing new insights to tissue analysis results. With expert scientific consultation on every project, Flagship’s team interprets results, contextualizes tissue biology, and identifies the best course for success. flagshipbio.com

