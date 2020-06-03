BBSI Launches myBBSI, The Future of Its Integrated HR And Payroll Processing Platform

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, Wash., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrett Business Services, Inc. (BBSI) (NASDAQ: BBSI), a leading provider of business management solutions, and one of the largest professional employer organizations (PEO) in the U.S., today announced the launch of myBBSI™, its proprietary HR and payroll processing system. The new platform provides clients improved accessibility and complete control over their HR and payroll processing systems.



The launch of myBBSI marks a major milestone in the technology solutions BBSI offers to its clients and represents the culmination of thousands of hours of development combined with a significant financial investment.

With myBBSI, clients can now manage end-to-end payroll processing, employee administration, customized reporting, and employee and manager self-service, all in an automated, intuitive platform accessible from any device. The new myBBSI platform also offers greater customization and the flexibility to support a wider range of unique clients.

“Combining critical control of HR and payroll processing systems with our unique, high-touch local branch model creates a tremendous advantage for our clients and further differentiates BBSI in the marketplace,” said Gary Kramer, BBSI’s President and CEO. “The new myBBSI platform will be an absolute accelerant to growth, increasing our ability to support current clients while entering new verticals we couldn’t reach before.”

About BBSI

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI) is a leading provider of business management solutions, combining human resource outsourcing and professional management consulting to create a unique operational platform that differentiates it from competitors. The Company’s integrated platform is built upon expertise in payroll processing, employee benefits, workers’ compensation coverage, risk management and workplace safety programs, and human resource administration. BBSI’s partnerships help businesses of all sizes improve the efficiency of their operations. The Company works with more than 7,200 clients across all lines of business in 29 states. For more information, please visit www.mybbsi.com .

